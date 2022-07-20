Jeff Hardy DUI arrest update, AEW star possibly facing dire consequences

Jeff Hardy's unfortunate arrest on the 13th of June both shocked and saddened fans alike. Recent reports state the star could be facing jail time due to the severity of his charges as well as his current plea.

The Charismatic Enigma was arrested after being stopped on Interstate 95 in DeLand, Florida. Dashcam video showed law enforcement being forced to draw their guns on Hardy after the star failed to comply. Reports stated that Hardy pled "not guilty" to his charges of DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

According to Volusia County Florida Clerk of Circuit Court records, Jeff Hardy is set to appear in court on August 2nd for his arraignment. The AEW star's initial arraignment was scheduled for July 5th, but the date has since changed.

The charges against Jeff Hardy are considered a felony in the state of Florida and include his third DUI offense in 10 years. The former WWE Champion is reportedly facing jail time which could result in five years behind bars.

In addition to his pending case, Hardy must undergo rehabilitation in a facility. He will have to prove his sobriety before being allowed back on AEW television.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Rampage results? Check them out via this link.

Matt Hardy's belief on where Jeff Hardy's issues likely come from

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the older Hardy brother speculated on why Jeff still struggles with his inner demons and substance abuse.

He believes some of it stems from the early passing of their mother:

“I feel like some of Jeff’s issues probably come from our mother dying when he was so, so young. That was always an issue that he carried with him deeply,” Matt said. (H/T: WrestlingNews)

The Hardys originally broke into the wrestling scene back in 1999 after years of being used as enhancement talent. While Jeff Hardy is arguably more popular than his brother, The Charismatic Enigma still seems to struggle with decades-old trauma.

Fans of the duo hope everything works out well for Jeff so that The Hardys can continue what was meant to be their final wrestling run.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far