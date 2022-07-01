Surprising update on AEW star Jeff Hardy's plea regarding DUI arrest

The DUI case hearing of Jeff Hardy recently took place, with a surprising development in the AEW star's plea.

The Charismatic Enigma was recently arrested for driving under the influence. He was also alleged to be driving with a suspended license and violating some restrictions placed on his driver's license.

Dashcam footage of Jeff's arrest was later made public, showing the star being dazed and confused during his on-site sobriety test. Furthermore, it was revealed that his blood alcohol concentration level was 0.291 and 0.294, with the legal limit in Florida being 0.08.

While Jeff Hardy was able to stay out of jail on bail, he recently appeared in court for his hearing. As reported by PWInsider, the former WWE star has surprisingly pleaded 'not guilty' to the charges against him.

The Black Announce Table Podcast @blackannctable Jeff Hardy pleading not guilty like we ain’t seen the footages smh Jeff Hardy pleading not guilty like we ain’t seen the footages smh

Considering how the footage of the arrest showed Jeff far off from being sober, his plea to the charges is quite unexpected.

Jeff Hardy was suspended without pay from AEW following his arrest

While the Charismatic Enigma seemingly denies the allegations of DUI, he was suspended from All Elite programming soon after the incident.

Tony Khan released a statement on Twitter where he made it clear that he did not condone Jeff's actions in any way.

He further mentioned that the company will assist Hardy "in getting treatment for substance abuse issues."

As of now, it is unclear when the Charismatic Enigma will return to AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when the highly decorated star gets back into the squared circle.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far