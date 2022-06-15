Watch: Distressing Dashcam footage of Jeff Hardy's arrest emerges online; admits taking double shots of Fireball

In the wake of his arrest on June 13th, footage has emerged of AEW star Jeff Hardy being pulled over and arrested. The Charismatic Enigma was apprehended after being found to be driving under the influence and with a suspended license.

Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on the morning of June 13th after being spotted weaving in and out of lanes on the road. He was also alleged to be driving dangerously under the speed limit.

The AEW star was then pulled over where he failed a sobriety test on the side of the road and admitted to having multiple double shots of "fireball." You can watch the full dashcam footage captured by the police department here:

Hardy's blood alcohol concentration level came in at 0.291 and 0.294, with the legal limit in Florida being 0.08. The former WWE Champion was jailed but released on bond on Monday evening, with a court date scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of writing, there has been no word as to what will happen legally speaking, but AEW fans as well as everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling hopes that Hardy pulls through and returns to the ring better and healthier than ever.

Jeff Hardy was scheduled to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championship

This week was scheduled to be a busy one for Jeff Hardy, as he and his brother Matt were meant to be competing in two huge matches.

The first of which would have been a triple threat ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express. While there is no official word as to what will become of this match at the time of writing, it is likely that some variation of the match will still take place due to the high-profile nature of the stipulation.

Another match would have seen The Hardys taking on the team of Dralistico and Dragon Lee at the AAA event "Triplemania" in Tijuana, Mexico. The match is still scheduled to go ahead, however, Matt Hardy will have a replacement partner.

What will happen in the AEW Tag Team Championship scene? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out!

