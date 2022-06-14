AEW star Jeff Hardy arrested for another DUI

AEW star Jeff Hardy's personal issues have reared their ugly heads again as 'The Enigmatic One' was arrested and held on multiple traffic charges. This includes Driving Under the Influence by authorities in Volusia County, Florida.

According to official records, Hardy is currently being charged with Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. He is currently being held at the James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The DUI offense could lead to a felony conviction for The Charismatic Enigma.

The 44-year-old Hardy has battled drug and alcohol addiction throughout most of his career, and this isn't his first brush with the law. He's also been involved in some extremely embarrassing moments in front of the cameras as well, attempting to perform while inebriated. His most famous incident occurred at TNA Victory Road in 2011.

Despite these setbacks, it was widely reported that Hardy was clean and sober leading up to his debut with AEW. Since his signing, there have been no reports of backstage problems involving the former two-time WWE World Champion.

