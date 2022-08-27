Who is Sarah Spiegel? All about Jim Beaver's wife as 'Supernatural' star files for divorce

Jim Beaver and Sarah Spiegel are getting separated after being married for three years. The former filed for divorce from Spiegel this week due to irreconcilable differences.

Court documents have mentioned August 14 as the date of the split. The pair did not have children, and Beaver has requested to end the court’s power to offer spousal support to any of them.

Everything known about Sarah Spiegel

Sarah Spiegel is a popular singer and actress (Image via David Livingston/Getty Images)

Sarah Spiegel is a popular singer and actress. After touring with Louis Prima Jr. band, Louis Prima Jr. and Witnesses, she has been pursuing a career as a solo artist.

Although her date of birth remains unknown, she was raised in Belmar, New Jersey, and enrolled at the Spring Lake Theatre Company to study acting. She also appeared in many plays and shifted to Jupiter, Florida, with her parents when she was 14.

Spiegel joined the Dreyfoos School of the Arts and was nominated for a foreign language scholarship from the Pathfinder High School Scholarship Awards. She was also offered a scholarship to college and emerged as the winner of many singing and acting competitions. She became an expert in music and appeared in plays, movies, commercials, and TV shows produced in Florida.

Sarah appeared on television and performed solo in various nightclubs in Florida. She was the host of industrial shows as a General Motors spokesperson with Kyle Gass in 2008. In 2009, she toured Las Vegas, Manhattan, and Los Angeles with Louis Prima Jr. band, Louis Prima Jr. and Witnesses.

Spiegel started pursuing her solo career in 2013 and opened for Frank Sinatra Jr. and Nancy Sinatra. She released her album, As Time Goes By, in November 2020, which included songs from her play, Through the Perilous Fight (We Never Stopped Singing).

Jim Beaver and Sarah Spiegel’s relationship timeline

Although it remains unknown how and where they first met, Jim Beaver and Sarah Spiegel started dating in September 2016. Beaver then proposed to Spiegel during a vacation to Paris in 2018.

The pair exchanged vows in June 2019, and the same month, Beaver wished his wife a happy birthday on social media, writing that she is that remarkable woman luck and coincidence guided his way and who has lodged herself deep within his heart.

On their anniversary, the Supernatural star posted a black and white picture of their engagement in Paris and wrote that he married the talented, witty, and wildly beautiful woman three years ago.

Beaver was previously married to his college love Debbie Young in 1973, and they divorced in 1976. He then tied the knot with actress and casting director Cecily Adams in 1989. The pair welcomed a daughter, Madeline, in 2001. However, Cecily passed away from lung cancer in March 2004.

