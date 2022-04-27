New footage shows WWE star Jimmy Uso calling cop "an a**hole" during DUI arrest; update on what he had to do afterward

New details have emerged about WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso's arrest last July. The current SmackDown Tag Team Champion was captured on video calling the arresting officer "an a**hole" after taking issue with something he had said.

Jimmy (real name Jonathan Fatu) was arrested on July 6th due to failing field sobriety and breathalyzer tests. He was also accused of over-speeding and breaking the traffic signal before getting sparked by a comment from the cop. According to police records, Jimmy consumed loads of beers before driving.

TMZ Sports released a video of Jimmy Uso’s interaction with the Pensacola Police Dept. officer. Before he was taken for the sobriety test, the officer allegedly wished him luck in dodging it this time, referring to his arrest in 2019. The comment apparently triggered Uso, and he called the officer "an a**hole."

The Samoan was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge, and his bond was set at $500. According to Jail Records, he was released the following day. Jimmy was required to complete several courses related to the incident. According to a source close to him, the WWE star recently completed his classes for the same.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “We’re all human, we’re all cynics, we all make mistakes”



- Roman Reigns on Jimmy Uso’s recent DUI arrest “We’re all human, we’re all cynics, we all make mistakes”- Roman Reigns on Jimmy Uso’s recent DUI arrest https://t.co/wdubpWBhMP

Jimmy Uso became a champion in WWE shortly after his arrest

As mentioned above, Jimmy Uso completed the courses he was required to complete following his arrest. Meanwhile, he remains one of the most featured stars in WWE today. Jimmy and his brother, Jey, won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Money in the Bank on July 19th.

The Samoan twins are part of The Bloodline, with Roman Reigns being their leader. The Tribal Chief spoke about Jimmy's arrest a month after it happened, stating that he dealt with his cousin’s situation with love and communication.

All three members currently hold titles, with Reigns unifying the WWE and Universal Championship after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. The Usos have the chance to do the same with the Tag Team titles, as they will take on RAW's champions RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash.

