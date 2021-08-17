Roman Reigns comments on Jimmy Uso's DUI Arrest

Roman Reigns recently commented on Jimmy Uso's DUI arrest in an interview with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post:

"We’re all human, we’re all cynics, we all make mistakes. Instead of what some people might feel you should give up on somebody or maybe turn your back on that type of behavior, that’s one way to do it," said Reigns. "But I don’t think that’s the way to push through and gain experience or make progressive movements of becoming a better man or a better human. So for me, it was diving into it with great attention, great love and very thorough communication to make sure my family is continually bettering themselves and putting themselves in a position to make better decisions."

Reigns further stated that his first conversation with Jimmy Uso stemmed from concerns over whether he was doing okay. The Universal Champion also told The New York Post that he doesn't "condone that kind of behavior or decision-making."

Last month, Jimmy Uso was arrested for DUI after running a red light and driving at 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

At the time, Jimmy Uso was a prominent part of the Blue Brand, often being featured in the main event of SmackDown weekly. The incident reportedly upset many high-ranking people backstage at WWE.

The Usos are still featured alongside Roman Reigns as part of "The Bloodline"

Upon Jimmy Uso's return to WWE, he was put together with his brother Jey and his cousin Roman Reigns as part of the most dominant stable in WWE at the moment. The Usos restarted their title hunt as soon as Jimmy was medically cleared.

At Money in the Bank, the Usos defeated the father-son tag team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio to regain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Later that night, Roman Reigns successfully defended the Universal Championship against Edge.

The Usos are now set to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against the Mysterios at WWE SummerSlam. Also at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will be defending the Universal Championship against 16-time world champion John Cena. This will be their first pay-per-view match against each other since their encounter at No Mercy 2017.

