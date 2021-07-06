Backstage WWE reaction to Jimmy Uso's arrest; Top personnel upset and "extremely disappointed" - Reports

On July 5th, WWE SmackDown star Jimmy Uso was arrested for driving under the influence in Florida with a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .205. The legal limit in Florida is .80.

Uso was caught driving at 50 MPH in a 35 MPH zone at 10:35 PM, and he was pulled over for running a red light. Uso is currently still detained and his release bond is set at $500.

WrestleVotes has now reported the backstage reaction to Uso's arrest. The report states that some high-ranking personnel are very upset over Jimmy Uso's arrest.

"I’ve spoken to two sources this morning on the Jimmy Uso news," wrote WrestleVotes. "I can say with certainty that a few 'high level people in power”-' are extremely disappointed & legitimately pissed off over the arrest. This many times isn’t a mistake or bad luck. It’s personal judgment. Not good."

This arrest marks Uso's second time being pulled over and booked. He had previously been charged with a DUI in 2019.

Jey Uso is a part of a prominent storyline on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns

Uso is currently a major part of the top storyline on WWE SmackDown alongside WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Though he initially defied Reigns, Jimmy Uso has taken over his brother Jey's role as Reigns' right hand man in recent weeks.

Jimmy has been dealing with Roman's opponents in order to prove his loyalty, but Reigns hasn't reciprocated the support Jimmy has been giving him. This past week, Reigns didn't save Jimmy when Edge brutally beat him down on WWE SmackDown.

It's unclear how the arrest will affect Uso and SmackDown as a whole. But it's possible that the plans for Uso might change following his arrest.

