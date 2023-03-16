Oceans Calling Festival 2023 has been announced as an anticipated three-day musical event, scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1, 2023, in Ocean City. After an unfortunate cancelation last year, the Ocean Calling festival is set to make a comeback with a lineup of popular artists.

One-day and three-day general admission, VIP, and platinum access for Ocean Calling Festival will be available online beginning March 16, 2023, at 10 am, with prices ranging from $135 for a single day pass to $2,000 for three-day platinum access.

All tickets for the Oceans Calling Festival will be offered for sale via the festival's official website: https://www.oceanscallingfestival.com/tickets

John Mayer, Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette to headline Oceans Calling Festival 2023

The Ocean Calling Festival 2023 is set to make waves as the festival features a star-studded lineup that includes some of the biggest names in music.

John Mayer is a Grammy Award-winning artist who has established himself as one of the most talented musicians of his generation. His hits Waiting on the World to Change, Gravity, and Your Body Is a Wonderland have earned him a legion of devoted fans all over the world, and he will be one of the Oceans Calling Festival's headliners.

Another headliner at the Ocean Calling Festival is The Lumineers, an American folk-rock band hailing from Denver, Colorado. Known for their heartfelt lyrics, emotional melodies, and rousing live performances, the band has become a fan favorite in recent years.

Their hit songs such as Ho Hey, Ophelia, and Stubborn Love have garnered critical acclaim and commercial success, earning them multiple Grammy nominations.

The third artist on the lineup for the festival, Jack Johnson, is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and surfer. His laid-back, beachy sound has made him a household name, and his hits Banana Pancakes, Better Together, and Upside Down have become anthems for a generation.

Johnson's music is heavily influenced by his love for the ocean and the environment, and he often uses his platform to promote sustainable living and environmental activism.

And last but not least is Alanis Morissette, a Canadian-American singer, songwriter, and actress. Her breakthrough album, Jagged Little Pill, released in 1995, catapulted her to international stardom and earned her multiple Grammy awards.

With hits like You Oughta Know, Ironic, and Hand in My Pocket, Morissette has become a feminist icon, known for her unapologetic lyrics and powerful vocals.

The Oceans Calling Festival 2023 promises to be a weekend to remember, as these four iconic artists come together to celebrate their love for music, the environment, and the ocean.

With their unique style, electrifying performances, and dedication to their craft, John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette are sure to leave a lasting impression on festival-goers and music fans alike.

Here's the lineup of the artists performing at the Oceans Calling Festival 2023:

Friday, September 29, 2023:

Jack Johnson (Headliner)

Alanis Morissette (Headliner)

O.A.R.

Third Eye Blind

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Saturday, September 30, 2023:

John Mayer (Headliner)

Sheryl Crow

Incubus

Jimmy Eat World

Sunday, October 1, 2023:

The Lumineers (Headliner)

Weezer

Grace Potter

The Wallflowers

Fitz and the Tantrums

More about the artists headed to Oceans Calling Festival 2023

Weezer is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1992. Led by frontman Rivers Cuomo, they are known for their catchy, power-pop-influenced songs and quirky, often humorous lyrics. Some of their most popular songs include Buddy Holly, Say It Ain't So, and Island in the Sun.

Weezer will be joined by Grace Potter, The Wallflowers, and Fitz and the Tantrums in the Oceans Calling Festival 2023.

Grace Potter is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who first gained attention as the lead vocalist and frontwoman of the band Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. Some of her most popular songs include Paris (Ooh La La), Stars, and The Lion The Beast The Beat.

The Wallflowers are an American rock band that formed in Los Angeles in 1989. Led by singer-songwriter Jakob Dylan (son of Bob Dylan), they are known for their rootsy, Americana-influenced sound and introspective lyrics. Some of their most popular songs include One Headlight, 6th Avenue Heartache, and The Difference.

Fitz and the Tantrums are an American indie pop band that formed in Los Angeles in 2008. Known for their high-energy live shows and infectious, danceable songs, they blend elements of pop, soul, and funk into their sound. Some of their most popular songs include Out of My League, The Walker, and HandClap.

Their dynamic live performances have earned them a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim, and they continue to be one of the most exciting acts in modern indie pop.

