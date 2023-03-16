Blue Note Jazz Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, venue, and more

Blue Note Jazz has officially announced its 12th annual festival, which is scheduled to take place from May 31 to July 2, featuring a wide range of jazz musicians at various venues throughout New York City.

The opening show will be held on May 31 at the Hammerstein Ballroom, featuring iconic headliners such as Grace Jones, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge), Robert Glasper, and Pat Metheny.

Fans of jazz can expect an incredible experience at this year's festival. The festival has become a major event for jazz enthusiasts, and this year's lineup is sure to exceed expectations.

Tickets will go on sale on March 17 at 10 AM through Blue Note's official website. Tickets for most shows are already available, but fans are urged to get their tickets early to avoid missing out on this amazing event.

Blue Note Jazz Festival 2023 lineup, dates, and venues

The lineup for the jazz festival includes Grace Jones, Pat Metheny, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge,) Robert Glasper, BJ The Chicago Kid, Talib Kweli and Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers. Iconic blues guitarist and singer Buddy Guy is also set to perform during his Damn Right Farewell tour.

May 31, 2023 —Grace Jones—Hammerstein Ballroom

June 1, 2023 —Ghost-Note—Blue Note

June 1, 2023 —Mashina—Beacon Theatre

June 2, 2023 —Ghost-Note—Blue Note

June 2, 2023 —Ms. Lisa Fischer—Sony Hall

June 3, 2023 —Ghost-Note—Blue Note

June 3, 2023 —Avery Sunshine—Sony Hall

June 3, 2023 —Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers + John Scofield,

Kenny Garrett, Christian McBride—Town Hall

June 4, 2023 —Ghost-Note—Blue Note

June 4, 2023 —Harlem Blues Project—Blue Note Brunch

June 5, 2023 —Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note

June 6, 2023 —Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note

June 7, 2023 —Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note

June 8, 2023 —Lettuce & Friends—Blue Note

June 9, 2023 —Lettuce & Friends—Blue Note

June 9, 2023 —Manhattan Transfer—Sony Hall

June 10, 2023 —Lettuce & Friends—Blue Note

June 10, 2023—Cortex—Sony Hall

June 10, 2023 —Chucho Valdés & Paquito D'Rivera—Town Hall

June 11, 2023 —Lettuce & Friends—Blue Note

June 11, 2023 —Harlem Gospel Choir—Blue Note Brunch

June 12, 2023 —Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note

June 13, 2023—Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note

June 14, 2023 —Talib Kweli and The Whiskey Boys—Blue Note

June 15, 2023—Soulive—Blue Note

June 16, 2023 —Soulive—Blue Note

June 17, 2023 — Soulive—Blue Note

June 18, 2023—Soulive—Blue Note

June 18, 2023—Buddy Guy—SummerStage

June 18, 2023 —Harlem Gospel Choir—Blue Note Brunch

June 19, 2023 —TAUK—Blue Note

June 20, 2023 —The Motet—Blue Note

June 21, 2023—The Motet—Blue Note

June 21, 2023—Meshell Ndegeocello—Sony Hall

June 22, 2023—Ron Carter—Blue Note

June 22, 2023—Omara Portuondo—Sony Hall

June 23, 2023 —Ron Carter—Blue Note

June 23, 2023—Sergio Mendes—Sony Hall

June 24, 2023 —Ron Carter—Blue Note

June 24, 2023—Pat Metheny Side-Eye—Beacon Theatre

June 24, 2023 —NxWorries, Robert Glasper with Lalah Hathaway & Bilal, BJ The Chicago Kid—Celebrate Brooklyn

June 25, 2023—Ron Carter—Blue Note

June 25, 2023 —Harlem Gospel Choir—Blue Note Brunch

June 26—Julius Rodriquez—Blue Note

June 27, 2023—Ron Carter—Blue Note

June 28, 2023—Ron Carter—Blue Note

June 28, 2023—Harlem Gospel Choir Sings Nina Simone—Sony Hall

June 29, 2023—Soulive—Blue Note

June 30, 2023—Soulive—Blue Note

July 1, 2023—Soulive—Blue Note

July 2, 2023—Soulive—Blue Note

Take a look at the festival's headliners

Grace Jones is a Jamaican-American singer, actress, and model. She first gained fame in the 1980s for her unique androgynous looks, fierce personality, and hit songs such as Pull Up to the Bumper and Slave to the Rhythm. Jones is known for her extravagant fashion sense, striking stage performances, and influence on the fashion and music industries.

NxWorries is a musical duo consisting of American singer Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge. They are known for their soulful and jazzy blend of hip-hop and R&B. Their debut album, Yes Lawd!, was released in 2016 and received critical acclaim for its smooth, laid-back sound and clever wordplay.

Robert Glasper is an American jazz pianist and record producer. He is known for his innovative style, which incorporates elements of hip hop, R&B, and electronic music into his jazz compositions. Glasper has won five Grammy Awards for his work, including Best R&B Album for Black Radio in 2013.

Pat Metheny is an American jazz guitarist and composer. He has released over 40 albums and won 20 Grammy Awards throughout his career. He is known for his albums such as Offramp and Still Life (Talking).

Metheny is known for his virtuosic guitar playing, his distinctive sound that incorporates elements of folk, rock, and world music, and his collaborations with other jazz legends such as Jaco Pastorius and Herbie Hancock.

