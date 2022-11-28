Resistance band workouts are versatile and effective and offer great benefits when it comes to burning calories and increasing the intensity of exercise.

Resistance bands are stretchable, available in different thicknesses and lengths, and used to target different muscles at once. They're portable, light weight, and cost-effective and can be easily incorporated into any fitness routine. Resistance band exercises strengthen muscle fibers, sculpt the body, and develop muscle endurance too.

If you're looking for easy yet effective resistance band exercises to include in your daily workout session, look no further. We’ve rounded up a few of the simplest and most productive full body exercises you can do using a resistance band.

The best part: you can perform these exercises in the comfort of your home, as all you need is some space and a good-quality resistance band.

Super simple and effective resistance band exercises

Here’s a look at five great resistance band workouts to include in your daily fitness routine:

1) Bicycle crunch

Muscles targeted: abs, obliques, glutes, hamstrings, quads, and lats

To do the exercise:

Loop a band on top of your shoes, and lie down on your back on a flat surface. Keep your knees bent, and position your feet on the floor.

Place your arms behind your head, and ensure that your arms are wide open to the sides.

Lift your head off the floor, and lift both legs at the same time.

Bring your left leg towards your chest while keeping your right leg extended. At the same time, twist your body towards your left, and bring your right elbow close to your left knee.

Extend your left leg, and flex your right knee to bring it towards your chest.

Continue the exercise for a few reps.

2) Hamstring curl

Muscles targeted: hamstrings, glutes, and quads

To do the exercise:

Tie the band to an anchor, and loop the ankle attachment on your left ankle.

Lie down straight on your stomach, and cross your arms in the front. Rest your chin on your hands, and keep your head stable.

Lift your left leg straight up till your shin get perpendicular to the ground.

Bring your leg down to the starting position, and repeat the exercise.

Complete the desired number of repetitions on one side, and switch sides to repeat.

3) Squat

Muscles targeted: lower abs, glutes, hamstrings, and quads

To do the exercise:

Loop the band around your thighs, and stand tall with your feet at a shoulder-width distance.

Push your hips back, and start to lower your body as if you're sitting on a chair. Ensure that your knees don’t go beyond your toes.

Hold the squat position for a few seconds, and get back up to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise a few times.

4) Lunge

Muscles targeted: hamstrings, quads, and glutes

To do the exercise:

Loop the resistance band under the curve of your left foot, and hold the ends in both hands. Take a step forward using that foot.

Keep your knees slightly bent, hands against your shoulders, and elbows flexed.

Lunge down by bending your knees and ensuring that your left shin is perpendicular to your left thigh.

Get back up to the starting position, and lift your right leg behind you.

Place your right foot back, and lunge down. Repeat.

5) Biceps curl

Muscles targeted: upper arm, biceps

To do the exercise:

Stand straight on the resistance band, and grab both handle, with your palms facing out.

Keep your knees slightly bent, and bend your arms as you curl your palms towards your shoulders.

For added tension, position your feet at a wider distance than your shoulder.

Repeat for a few reps more.

Takeaway

If you wish to tone up your body and strengthen your muscles without going to the gym, resistance band workouts are a great way to kickstart your training. These highly effective bands are easy to use and offer an excellent full body workout without the risk of injuries and other vulnerabilities.

Before attempting these exercises, though, make sure that you're healthy enough to perform them. If you have severe body pain or any other health condition, consult a doctor and determine whether the workouts are safe for you.

