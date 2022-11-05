While most women love to work on their glutes aka butts, solely for esthetic reasons, there are several other physical health benefits of adding glute workouts to your fitness routine.

Glutes are one of the largest muscles in the body that are responsible for plenty of key functions. They help maintain power and stability when you walk, run, jump, or sit and are the major mobilizers of the thighs and hips. Glute workouts not only strengthen the glutes but also help build a toned and strong posterior chain. Plus, they help improve your posture by preventing slouching, and support the lower back by keeping pain and soreness at bay.

No matter your fitness level, incorporating glute workouts into your strength training session is vital for providing a powerful base for a wide variety of exercises and for preventing pain and injuries as well. This article outlines some of the best glute workouts that can be done at home, and that too without any gym equipment.

5 best glute workouts to try at home

Consider the following glute exercises for your next at-home lower body workout routine.

1. Standing glute kickback

How to perform a standing glute kickback?

Stand tall on your left foot and keep your right leg behind with your toes pointed.

Hinge at your hips and bend your left knee to lower your torso forward. Hold your hands in front of you and engage your right glute muscles to kick your right leg back and up. Continue until your leg nearly gets parallel to the floor.

Reverse the movement slowly to return to the initial position.

Perform 10 reps on this side, and then switch sides to repeat.

2. Bulgarian split squat

How to perform a Bulgarian split squat?

Stand in front of a chair, step, or bench, facing away.

Keep your left foot up on the step behind you and ensure that your legs are at a shoulder-width distance. Your front (right) foot should be far enough so that when you get into a lunge position, your right knee does not go beyond your toe.

Keep your abs engaged and shoulders back as you bend your right knee forward to get into a lunge position. Stop when your right thigh gets parallel to the floor.

Press into your heels to stand back up and complete a few reps.

Switch legs and continue.

3. Single-leg glute bridge

How to perform the single-leg glute bridge?

Lie on your back with one foot flat on the ground and the other reaching straight up.

Engage your glutes to lift your hips so that your body gets into one straight line from your shoulders to your knees.

Hold the posture and squeeze your glutes, and then slowly lower back down to the start.

Repeat a few times more.

4. Reverse lunge

How to perform the reverse lunge?

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Move your right leg back and land on the ball of your right foot. Engage your core muscles and keep your right heel off the floor.

Bend your knees at a 90-degree angle as you lower down into a lunge while focusing on keeping your abs tight and hips stable.

Push off your foot to return to the initial position. Complete a few reps with your right leg behind, and then switch sides to perform the exercise with your left foot back. Or, continue to alternate sides each time you lunge.

5. Fire hydrants

How to perform fire hydrants?

Start in a tabletop position with your knees on the floor and hands at shoulder-width distance.

Keep your core tight and ensure that your gaze is at the floor throughout the exercise. With your back straight, slowly lift one leg away at a 45-degree angle with your knee positioned at 90 degrees. Lift your leg until it gets aligned with your butts.

Lower your leg back to the start and repeat the movement with your other leg.

Continue for a few reps.

How often should you practice glute workouts?

You can practice the aforementioned glute workouts at least thrice a week to get the best results. Choose two to three exercises from the ones discussed above and aim to perform each for 15 reps.

Once you finish, take a break for a few minutes and then repeat the exercises for three total rounds. To make these glute workouts more effective and challenging, you may include weights as needed.

