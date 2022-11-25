5 Dumbbell Exercises for Toned Upper Body

If you’re looking to tone your upper body muscles, consider adding a few dumbbell exercises to your routine.

Dumbbell exercises are considered one of the key elements of strength training. Not only do they help develop strength in the muscles, but they also boost body stabilization and are used for both weight training and cardio workouts.

The best thing about dumbbell exercises is that they can be done unilaterally and bilaterally, which means you can do exercises using both arms or one. Moreover, these exercises can be done anywhere, as dumbbells are easily accessible at home and in gyms.

Dumbbell exercises for toned upper body

Ready to add size and strength to your chest, shoulders, and arms? Start your training with these five dumbbell exercises:

1) Dumbbell clean and press

It's one of the most effective dumbbell exercises that target many muscles in the upper body, including the biceps, triceps, trapezius, rhomboids, and core. Additionally, it works on some of the major lower body muscles, including the quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

To do the exercise:

Stand straight with your feet at hip width. Hinge at your hips, and bend your knees to grab the dumbbell from the floor.

Hold the dumbbell keeping your arms straight, and engage your glutes and abs as you pick the dumbbell in one hand.

Extend your knees and hips to get the dumbbell up, and as the weight reaches your knee level, allow momentum to carry the dumbbell up.

Move your elbow forward, and go down into a half squat. Press the dumbbell straight over your head, and reverse the movement to bring the dumbbell back to your shoulder.

Swing the dumbbell between your legs, and repeat.

2) Concentration curl

It's one of the best dumbbell exercises to tone up the biceps and strengthen the arm muscles.

To do the exercise:

Sit on a chair or bench, with your knees bent at 90 degrees and feet on the floor.

Grab a dumbbell in your left hand, and position the back of your upper arm on the inner part of your left thigh. Make sure to keep your arm extended with the dumbbell off the floor.

Move your forearm, and curl the dumbbell up while keeping your upper arm stable on your thigh.

Squeeze your biceps, and pause at the top of the movement. Lower the dumbbell back, and switch sides to repeat.

3) Bent-over row

The bent-over row is an excellent exercise to target the back muscles. It improves trunk stability and also strengthens the hip muscles.

To do the exercise:

Stand with your feet at hip distance, and hold a dumbbell in each hand. Position your arms on your sides.

Engage your abs, and hinge forward at your hips while pushing your butts back and bending your knees.

Keeping your gaze on the floor, row the dumbbells up by pulling them towards your chest while keeping your elbows close to your torso.

At the top of the move, squeeze your shoulder blades, and lower the dumbbells back by extending your arms down.

4) Chest press

It's one of the staples and most functional dumbbell exercises that target the chest, deltoids, and triceps. This exercise increases upper body strength and makes the muscles more toned and functional.

To do the exercise:

Lie down on a bench with your face up, knees bent, and feet on the floor.

Grab a dumbbell in each hand, and keep your palms facing towards your legs. Ensure that your elbows are bent at 90 degrees, and the dumbbells are up in the air.

Straighten your elbows, and press the dumbbells towards the ceiling while keeping your palms facing towards your legs.

Bend your elbows, and lower the dumbbells back down.

5) Lateral raise

This exercise targets the shoulder muscles and upper arms and helps achieve a strong upper body. Additionally, lateral raises improve shoulder stability and mobility while also increasing the shoulder’s range of motion.

To do the exercise:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and stand tall with your feet close to one another.

Lift the dumbbells out to the sides till they reach shoulder height.

Lower them back to the starting position, and make sure to use a controlled movement.

Repeat.

Takeaway

So, these were some of the best dumbbell exercises that can boost and tone your upper body muscles.

As with any exercise, it's important to maintain the correct form to prevent pain and injuries. Also, if you're just starting out, opt for light-weight dumbbells, and gradually increase the weight as you progress. Be safe and consistent to make the most of these exercises.

