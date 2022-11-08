Are you embarking on your fitness journey for the first time? If yes, consider kickstarting your routine with cardio exercises.

Cardio or cardiovascular exercises are one of the easiest and most effective ways to start your fitness journey. These exercises amp up your heart rate and make your blood pump faster while delivering fresh oxygen throughout your body.

Cardio exercises, when done correctly and consistently, offer great benefits – they help you lose weight, build muscle strength, reduce your chances for chronic diseases, and develop endurance so you can work out more efficiently and for a longer period of time. In short, cardio exercises are an all-around solution to achieve a strong, fit, and healthy body.

Cardio exercises for absolute beginners

If you are new to workouts, these super simple cardio exercises will help you start your workout routine.

1. High knees

High knees are one of the easiest and most beginner-friendly cardio exercises that target your lower body. This exercise engages your glutes, hip flexors, hamstrings, quads, and calves and helps improve balance, muscular endurance, and stability in these muscles. The key is to start slow and gradually increase your intensity to get your heart rate up.

To do:

Take a standing position with your arms on your sides and feet at a shoulder distance. Bend your arms at a 90-degree angle and position your hands at your hip height just in front of your body.

Keep your elbows close to your sides, bend your left leg and lift your left knee to tap your palm.

Return your left leg to the start and quickly bring your right leg up to do the same.

Continue alternating sides and increase your speed to make the move more challenging.

Perform 15 reps.

2. Standing oblique crunches

Standing oblique crunches is another very effective cardio exercise that targets the oblique muscles and helps reduce side fat as well. Plus, it boosts strength and stability and helps burn calories. Standing oblique crunches are ideal for beginners as they are easy and low-impact.

To do:

Stand upright with your feet slightly apart and position your hands on the back of your head. Ensure that your elbows are pointing outward.

Now bend to your left, moving your left elbow and left knee up. Return to the start and repeat with your right elbow and right leg.

Perform the movements slowly to prevent strain in your abs and back.

Perform 10 reps on each side.

3. Butt kicks

Butt kicks are basically plyometric cardio exercises that target your lower body, including hamstrings, calves, and glutes, and help build strength. In this exercise, instead of lifting your knees in the front, you have to lift your heels behind and towards your butt.

To do:

Start in a standing position with your core muscles engaged and your hands positioned on your waist or clasped together behind your butts.

Now lift your right heel behind you to touch your right butt, and then move the foot back to the start.

Repeat the same with your left foot.

Continue to alternate sides and slowly speed up for an added challenge.

Continue the exercise for 30 seconds or more.

4. Standing alternating toe touches

This is a great full-body cardio workout that targets your legs, arms and core, raises your heart rate, burns calories, and improves speed.

To do:

Stand with your arms on the side and feet at shoulder-width distance. Engage your core and lift your left leg straight up.

At the same time, lift your right hand over and try to reach it towards your left toe.

Bring your leg and arm back to the start and repeat the exercise with your right leg and left hand.

Complete 15 reps on each side.

5. Lunge jumps

Lunge jumps are one of the best cardio exercises that work on the lower body and also activate the muscles that stabilize the hips and core. Lunge jumps combine two movements – standard lunges and jumps.

To do:

Stand tall. Move your right leg a few inches forward and bent both knees at a 90-degree angle.

Engage your abs and pull your shoulder blades down as you swing your arms back.

Now swing your arms upward and immediately jump and switch legs mid-air.

Land in a lunge position and repeat.

Complete 10 reps on each side.

Safety Tips

If you are new to exercise, it is best to consult a doctor before starting a workout program as he/she can help you determine what type of fitness routine will be safe and effective for you based on your current health status. You should also talk to a healthcare provider if you have heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, past injuries, or are recovering from surgery. Moreover, it is important to progress slowly and increase your intensity gradually to lower your risk of injuries.

