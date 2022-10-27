If you are looking to give your core an intense workout, look no further than incorporating these yoga poses into your everyday fitness routine.

It is a common assumption among people that yoga is practiced just to promote relaxation. And while some poses indeed require less physical strength, many other rigorous asanas engage deeper muscles and give the core the intense workout it needs. You can practice these asanas to stimulate strength and growth in your core and tighten your midsection as well.

Having a strong core not only improves your posture and promotes spinal health, but also helps you to move on to more challenging yoga poses and other advanced exercises easily. Additionally, it enhances your balance, improves agility, and also allows you to have better control over your body.

Best yoga poses to improve core strength

Try this yoga sequence to boost your overall core strength and tone your tummy.

1. Boat pose

The boat pose is one of the standard yoga poses that can help develop core strength and improve mobility and stability.

Instructions:

Start the pose in a seated position with your legs straight and extended in the front.

Slightly lean back, bend your knees and slowly lift your feet off the floor. Hold onto your knees for support and maintain a tall spine.

If you are confident enough, lift your arms and stretch them in the front.

Try to make a V shape with your body and maintain the posture for a few breaths.

Take a break and continue for 2 sets more.

2. Dolphin plank pose

The dolphin plank is a modification of the standard plank pose and helps strengthen and tone the core muscles, arms, and thighs. Similar to the plank pose, this yoga pose also requires you to properly engage your entire core and balance your body strong and straight.

Instructions:

Take a position on your fours and place your palms and forearms on the mat. Your elbows should be under your shoulders and your arms should be vertical.

Now walk your feet behind you and keep your pelvis and legs in line with your shoulders.

Draw your lower belly back and press your heels into the floor. Lift your head just enough to maintain the curve of your neck.

Hold this posture for a few seconds and then lower your body back on the mat.

Repeat the pose for a few sets more.

3. Cobra pose

The cobra pose in yoga helps strengthen the core and improves the flexibility of your back too. It is a great pose to relieve back pain and sciatica, and the pain caused by menstruation.

Instructions:

Begin by lying on your stomach and placing your legs together with your toes on the ground. Position your hands beside your chest.

Now engage your core, abs, back and glutes, and lift your upper body off the mat while keeping your pelvis on the mat and your elbows close to the sides of your body.

Take deep breaths and hold the posture for as long as you can.

4. Side plank pose

The side plank pose is also a variation of the traditional plank and is designed to primarily target the arms and entire core muscles, especially your hips, shoulders and obliques.

Instructions:

From a traditional plank pose, turn on the outside of your left foot while stacking your right foot on top of your left.

Now shift your weight to your left hand and slowly lift your right hand towards the ceiling. At the same time, rotate your body towards the right side of the room. Keep your gaze directly in the front or on the middle finger of your right hand.

Stay in this posture for a few breaths and then come back to the plank pose.

Repeat the entire pose on the other side.

5. Wheel pose

The wheel pose in yoga is a full backbend that targets your entire back and deep core muscles. This asana helps open the shoulders, chest, and hips and counteracts the effects of prolonged sitting.

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and the soles of your feet close to your hips.

Reach down with your fingers so you can graze your heels and make sure your feet are parallel and at a hip-width distance.

Now bend your elbows and bring your palms overhead while placing them under your shoulders with your fingers pointing towards your feet.

Press down into your palms and your feet and lift your hips and shoulders off the floor.

Bring your head to the mat and straighten your arms as you raise your head off the floor.

Straighten your legs and try to reach your chest behind you.

Lower your body slowly to come back to the start and repeat a few more times.

Takeaway

Now that you are aware of these amazing yoga asanas, practice them regularly to build your core strength and endurance. Make these asanas a part of your everyday workout schedule to see amazing results. Just be careful while performing poses that require backbends and twists to avoid muscle strains and injuries.

