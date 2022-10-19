5 Best Yoga Poses and Exercises for Sciatica Relief

Sciatica pain is a sharp, burning sensation that radiates down the leg and is usually accompanied by tingling and numbness. While for many, it can be mild pain, for others, it can be an unbearable one that makes even standing and walking quite difficult.

It's also important to note that not all back pain is due to sciatica – only if the pain arises because of the sciatic nerve, it's called sciatica. The sciatic nerves are one of the longest in the body and extend from the lower spine, passing the hips and back of the legs and extend to the soles of the feet. Sciatica pain may occur in the buttocks, calf, lower back, or foot.

The good news is that yoga is an efficient and safe way to get relief from sciatica. Certain asanas can not only reduce lower back pain and reduce the use of medications, but can also help straighten, strengthen, and align the lower back – the major source of the sciatic nerve.

Various studies also suggest that yoga poses are quite beneficial in improving symptoms of sciatica.

Yoga Exercises for Sciatica

Here’s a list of five of the best poses that are incredibly beneficial for sciatica relief:

1) Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhanasana)

The benefits of this pose are:

Stretches the hip flexors

Relieves lower backache

Strengthens the back and core muscles

To do this yoga pose, lie on your back on a mat, with your knees bent and heels towards your hips. Move your arms alongside the body, and keep your palms facing down.

Lift your spine off the mat, and raise your hips as high as you can. To maintain proper alignment, you can place a block between your thighs or knees. Hold the asana in the top position for as long as you can, and slowly lower back down.

2) Half Moon Pose (Ardha Chandrasana)

The benefits of this pose:

Balances and stabilizes the body

Boost flexibility and stretches the spine, thighs, and glutes

Relieves tension

To do this pose, begin by standing straight with your left foot in the front. Bend your left knee, and shift your weight onto your left foot.

Move your right hand towards your hip, and slide your right foot forward a few inches. At the same time, reach your left hand towards the floor in front and towards the left of your left foot. Slowly lift your right leg so that it gets parallel to the floor, and press down through your right heel.

Rotate your hips and torso, and keep your gaze forward. To make it more challenging, lift your right hand up, and turn your gaze upwards. Hold the position for a few seconds, and slowly release by bending your left leg and lowering your right leg to the ground. Repeat the entire sequence on the opposite side.

3) One-legged King Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana)

The benefits of this pose:

Increases hip flexibility

Stretches the lower body

Relieves back pain

Promotes posture

To do this yoga pose, get on all fours, and bring your left knee forward to touch your left wrist. Bend your knee, and move your ankle near your groin.

Slowly slide your left foot towards your right hand till the toes touch your right wrist. Slide your right leg back so that it touches the ground. While keeping your knee straight, ensure that the front of the foot is touching the floor, and the soles are facing towards the ceiling.

Lower your left buttock towards the floor, and gently press your tailbone forward to straighten your lower back. Take a few deep breaths while maintaining this position, and slide your right knee forward to get into the initial position. Repeat the entire process on the other side.

4) Child’s Pose (Balasana)

The benefits of this pose are:

Relaxes the mind and body

Stretches and lengthens the spine

Promotes overall flexibility

Helps open your thighs, lower back and hips

To do this pose, start on your knees and hands. Bring your knees together, and move your hips back onto your heels.

Bring your arms to the front, or simply place them alongside your body. Move your torso forward, and allow it to fall onto your thighs. Relax your muscles, and stay in this position for as long as you can.

5) Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana)

The benefits of this pose:

Corrects posture

Lengthens the spine

Relieves back pain

Strengthens the hips and back muscles

To do this pose, sit straight, with your legs extended in front of you and back stable. Position your feet together, and put your palms next to your hips. Bend your left leg, and place your left foot under your right butt.

Stack your right knee over your left, and simultaneously lift your right arm above your head. Move your left arm behind your back, and interlock your hands. Take a few deep breaths in this position, and stay in the posture for as long as you can. Uncross your legs, and switch sides to repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned yoga exercises are some of the best ones to get relief from sciatica pain. Practice these asanas regularly, and experiment to see what works best for your condition.

If you experience sciatica pain during pregnancy, make sure to avoid poses that strain or compress the stomach. Also, do not perform twists, backbends, or poses that put pressure on the stomach. Most importantly, visit a physical therapist or doctor if the pain lasts longer than a month or is coupled with unusual symptoms.

