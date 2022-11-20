Have you considered trying resistance band exercises to strengthen your glutes? If not, you're missing out on one of the most effective and easy-to-use strength training exercise tools you can own.

Small but highly productive, a resistance band is an inexpensive and stretchable equipment that adds resistance to a particular exercise and mimics the act of working with weights. It strengthens muscle fiber, helps build strength, and tones muscle as well. Ranging from light to super heavy, resistance bands are suitable for everyone, from beginners to pro-exercisers.

When it comes to targeting glutes, exercises done using a resistance band offer more glute activation without putting too much stress on the knees and joints. Bands help create more resistance and tension at the top of the exercise and challenge the muscles even more.

Resistance band exercises for glutes

Here’s a look at six best resistance band exercises to target the glutes from every angle:

1) Banded hip thrust

How to do the banded hip thrust?

Sit on the floor, and rest your shoulders on the edge of a bench or a plyo box. Loop a band around your legs just above your ankles or knees.

Keep your feet straight, or keep them slightly flared out.

Maintain this position, and drive through your feet to move your body up till your shins get fully vertical. At the top, hold for a second for maximum glute activation, and do not hyperextend your back.

Lower your body in a controlled way, and repeat.

Continue for at least ten reps.

2) Lateral band walk

How to do the lateral band walk?

Loop the resistance band around your legs or ankles or above your knees.

Take a standing position with your knees and hips slightly bent and feet at shoulder-width distance.

Take a small lateral step to your right, and continue to walk for a few steps. Return to the starting position, and walk in the opposite direction.

As you do that, ensure that your abs are fully engaged to maximize glute activation.

3) Banded clamshell

How to do the banded clamshell?

Loop a band around your thighs just above your knees.

Lie on your left, and rest your head on your left hand. Bend both knees, and bend at your hips so that the highs get perpendicular to your hip.

With your feet together, move your knees away from one another while stretching the band and contracting your glutes.

Return to the starting position, and repeat.

Continue for a few reps, and switch sides.

4) Banded glute kickback

How to do the banded glute kickback?

Loop a resistance band around your feet, and take a tabletop position. Ensure that your hips are directly over your knees and shoulders are over the wrists.

Engage your core and glutes, and kick your right foot straight behind you till your body forms a straight line from the top of the head to your heel.

Continue for a few reps, and switch sides.

5) Banded squat

How to do the banded squat?

Loop a band around your thighs, and stand tall with your feet at a hip-width distance. Place your arms out in front of you, and interlace your palms.

Tighten your abs and glutes, and go down into a squat by pushing your hips back and down.

Drive your knees wide out to work against the resistance, and keep your bodyweight on your heels.

Press your heels into the floor firmly, and stand back up.

Repeat.

6) Banded leg lift

How to do the banded leg lift?

Stand with your feet at hip distance, and place a band around your ankles.

Engage your thighs and glutes, and try to balance your weight on your left leg.

Lift your right leg out to the side while stretching the band as much as you can but without moving your hips.

Bring your right foot back to the starting position, and immediately perform the next rep.

Continue for a few reps before changing sides.

Takeaway

Aim to do the aforementioned resistance band exercises for 10-12 counts, resting 20 seconds between each exercise. Perform these exercises as a sequence for at least three sets, or do each move standalone.

Try to incorporate resistance band exercises into your workout routine thrice a week, and give your body enough rest. To see great results, be consistent with your practice, and focus on your form.

