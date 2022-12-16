What happened to Kim Simmonds? Legendary Savoy Brown guitarist dies aged 75

Well-known musician and Savoy Brown member Kim Simmonds passed away on December 13, following a long battle with cancer. He was 75.

Simmonds' upcoming shows had to be canceled a few months ago after he was diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer. He had been undergoing chemotherapy since September last year. The band announced his death on social media with a photo and wrote,

"Kim Simmonds passed away peacefully in the evening of December 13th -- may he rest in peace."

The band further noted that one of Simmonds' "last requests was to thank the fans of Savoy Brown."

Kim Simmonds was diagnosed with a rare form of colon cancer

In August 2022, Simmonds announced that he had been battling stage-four cancer for close to a year. He was diagnosed with signet-cell colon cancer, a rare form of the disease that accounts for less than one percent of cases. It is often not detected early enough to provide an opportunity for recovery.

He shared that chemotherapy "made it hard for me to play gigs," and he was also dealing with deadened nerves in his fingers and hands. He wrote:

"Chemotherapy has been an ongoing reality in my life since the first diagnosis and surgery last September. It has kept me going with a decent quality of life. I’m very grateful for that and all the superb health care I’ve received locally as well as the unending support of my wife, family and friends."

Kim Simmonds formed Savoy Brown in 1965

Born on December 5, 1947, Kim Simmonds started his career as a member of Savoy Brown. He formed the band in 1965 and performed at several events. Although the members kept on changing over the years, Simmonds, along with Pat DeSalvo and Garnet Grimm, remained in the main lineup until his demise.

Savoy Brown released their first studio album, Shake Down, in 1967 with 11 tracks and received a positive response from critics and audiences. The band continued to release more albums like Getting to the Point, Blue Matter, A Step Further, Looking In, Hellbound Train, and singles I'm Tired, Tell Mama, and Run to Me, and more.

Kim Simmonds was popular as a member of Savoy Brown and other bands (Image via Adam Berry/Getty Images)

The group gained recognition for their fifth album, Raw Sienna, released in April 1970. The album managed to reach the top of the US Billboard 200 and CAN RPM. Their eighth album, Hellbound Train, is still remembered for its singles. The album, released in February 1972, featured eight singles and was loved by the audience.

Savoy Brown's latest album, Taking the Blues Back Home: Live in America, was released in 2020. Kim Simmonds was featured in a rockumentary, American Music: Off the Record, in 2008, alongside countless other musicians and musical acts.

Apart from his work with Savoy Brown, Simmonds also pursued a solo career, during which he released five albums. His solo debut album, Solitaire, was released in 1997, followed by Blues Like Midnight in 2001. This was followed by Struck By Lightning in 2004, Out of the Blue in 2008, and Jazzin' on the Blues in 2015.

Kim Simmonds is survived by his wife and family members.

