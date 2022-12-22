Who is Your Body is a Wonderland written for? John Mayer reveals inspiration behind hit song

American singer John Mayer revealed what inspired him to write his breakout hit song Your Body is a Wonderland.

During the latest episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the 45-year-old star stated that he wrote the song when he was in his early 20s.

He said that the song was about his first girlfriend and about the feeling which was already nostalgic to him. He said that he wrote the song when he was 21 and was "nostalgic for being 16."

Released in 2001, Your Body Is a Wonderland was John Mayer's second major single from his debut album, Room for Squares. The song became a hit and Mayer shot to fame and even won a Grammy Award for best male pop vocal performance the following year.

John Mayer shot down rumors about Your Body is a Wonderland being written for a certain celebrity partner

In the same podcast interview, Cooper said that she had always thought that Your Body is a Wonderland was about a certain celebrity partner of John Mayer. However, the singer rubbished the rumors and stated it was all an assumption. He said:

“No, that’s one of those things where people just sort of formed that idea, it gets reinforced over the years, no, no, no. I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song.”

At the time, John Mayer was dating actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, which led to popular speculation that the hit song was about her. He has also dated several A-listers during his career, including Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift.

The singer also discussed his 2013 song, Dear Marie, which was about his high school love but stated that he won't be revealing who the song is about. He said that he didn't like telling people the song was about someone as most of the time it wasn't the case. He added:

"And it takes people away from themselves because they're just visualizing who I'm writing about."

Further in the interview, the Say What You Need To Say singer discussed his songwriting process, stating that he does not write for or about people. He said that he does use relationships that inspire him to write something but even if he does write a song about someone that feeling goes away and he is left with the song.

He also revealed that he does not date that much anymore and noted:

“I look at it like this: Dating is no longer a codified activity for me. It’s not patterned anymore.”

Mayer also stated that he gave up drinking alcohol six years ago and doesn't need it for “the liquid courage” for relationships.

In 2023, John Mayer will begin touring for the final Dead & Company tour, which is slated to start on May 19 in Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

