Following the sudden departure of former NMIXX's Jinni from JYP Entertainment in December last year, fans rejoiced to find that she's less likely to give up on the idol life. On March 18, Jinni created her own personal Instagram and that was just the beginning of speculation related to her new agency. Soon after, THE BLACK LABEL released a YouTube video regarding a GIRL GROUP AUDITION casting call, which had the producer of the show, Teddy, state that they were in need of just one member with certain qualities that Jinni appeared to be perfect for.

This speculation was only further fueled when Peter Chun, the International Management, Marketing, and Promotional Director, followed her on Instagram within just a day after she created her account. Since she's the only other idol followed by him other than BLACKPINK, fans are curious as to what's behind the recent happenings. Additionally, the black heart that she has added to her Instagram bio only adds to the legitimacy of fans' theories.

Apart from the major evidence that could directly connect former NMIXX's Jinni to THE BLACK LABEL, there are also minor and maybe trivial incidents that could serve as hints for the same. During the 2022 MAMA Awards, Jinni was spotted hugging Jeon Somi, who's a K-pop soloist currently housed under THE BLACK LABEL. However, since Somi was a prior JYP Entertainment trainee and a rumored member of ITZY, the alternative ways of their acquaintance melted its status as proof.

While the legitimacy of the news remains doubtful, fans are continuously looking for more hints to point out whether former NMIXX's Jinni will debut under THE BLACK LABEL or not. Simultaneously, fans are curious about the kind of role she'll be playing under her possibly-new label. However, it's still unclear whether her departure from JYP Entertainment was because she found THE BLACK LABEL to be better aligned with her interests or whether it was for other reasons.

On the other hand, fans are also wondering if Jinni will work as a soloist under her new label or will debut under a fresh K-pop girl group. Given the call for auditions, this may be possible. Regardless, fans are really happy to learn about the change in agencies since many feel that THE BLACK LABEL suits the idol better than JYP Entertainment.

Nonetheless, fans have been extremely happy about the recent return of former NMIXX's Jinni. As soon as Jinni revealed her personal Instagram, fans greatly celebrated the same. Since many felt that her departure from JYP Entertainment and NMIXX translated to her idol life as well, fans were both thrilled and proud about her new adventure. Within hours, her Instagram followers spiked up fast, rising to 1.1 million.

While the uncertainty of the current circumstances stresses fans, they eagerly await the official announcements about the same, hoping that former NMIXX's Jinni embarks on a successful career with her new agency.

