On May 3, 2023, the K-pop group NMIXX was faced with an unexpected situation where a fan allegedly put their baby on the stage during their showcase tour, NICE TO MIXX YOU, held in Seattle, Washington. However, group member Kyujin professionally handled the situation by giving the baby back to the guardian.
NMIXX showcase tour NICE TO MIXX YOU is the first-ever showcase tour undertaken by the group. The tour, which began on May 2, 2023, was kicked off from North America, with plans to hold concerts in various regions of the United States and Asia.
As soon as the videos went viral on social media, fans had different reactions to the baby's presence on the stage. While some were concerned that the parents do not have any responsibility towards their child, others found it hilarious.
Fans react to the baby's presence at the NMIXX's showcase tour
Many fans complimented Kyujin for her professionalism and quick reaction when she saw the baby crawling on the stage. She quickly returned the baby to its parents, and fans were elated to see the baby still smiling.
Some were angered at the situation as concerts are bound to be noisy, and the baby was there without any ear protection and amongst a deadly crowd. Despite the unexpected crisis, many fans hoped the baby would be fine.
Take a look at how fans are reacting to the latest situation NMIXX' Kyunjin had to face:
Later, Kyunjin was also seen interacting with the baby by making hearts with her fingers.
Some fans also questioned what the security was doing at that moment, and even after Kyunjin gave the baby to its parents, they seemed unwilling to take him back. Many K-pop fans have also claimed that the same baby has been found in other concerts as well, including Stray Kids.
They claimed that the baby was seen on the second row on the floor throughout the night without any kind of earphones. Now many are concerned about whether the baby will suffer from hearing damage. They are also asking the group's agency to track down the women in question and take the necessary steps.
Fans are elated to see that nobody was hurt during the aforementioned crisis and everything went smoothly. They were also happy about the fact that NMIXX members were able to enjoy and interact with their fans.
Watching the crowd getting desperate to greet hands with the members showcased their growing influence and popularity worldwide. Fans were proud that NMIXX has come a long way and will continue to prosper.
More about NMIXX
The six-member group includes Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. The group debuted in February 2022 with their single album Ad Mare. It is formed under SQUA4D, a sub-label under the famous Korean agency JYP Entertainment. The group follows three kinds of genres for their music: K-pop, Dance-pop and Hip-Hop, and rap.
The leader of the group is Haewon, who is also the vocalist. Lily and Sullyoon are the main vocalists; the latter is also the group's dancer. Bae and Jisoo are the vocalist and dancers, and the latter is also the group's rapper.
Kyujin is the group's maknae and excels in every aspect, including rap, vocalist, dancing, and more. The former member of the group Jinni left the group in December 2022 due to personal reasons and is currently under UAP.
The group will conclude their tour, NICE TO MIXX YOU, in Brooklyn, New York.