On May 3, 2023, the K-pop group NMIXX was faced with an unexpected situation where a fan allegedly put their baby on the stage during their showcase tour, NICE TO MIXX YOU, held in Seattle, Washington. However, group member Kyujin professionally handled the situation by giving the baby back to the guardian.

NMIXX showcase tour NICE TO MIXX YOU is the first-ever showcase tour undertaken by the group. The tour, which began on May 2, 2023, was kicked off from North America, with plans to hold concerts in various regions of the United States and Asia.

As soon as the videos went viral on social media, fans had different reactions to the baby's presence on the stage. While some were concerned that the parents do not have any responsibility towards their child, others found it hilarious.

becky @misanagoo sky ☆⁵ @winxybee WHO THREW THEIR BABY ON THE STAGE AT THE NMIXX CONCERT.

WHO THREW THEIR BABY ON THE STAGE AT THE NMIXX CONCERT.https://t.co/qhwylE9mvo this is a lack of responsibility but it didn't stop me from laughing twitter.com/winxybee/statu… this is a lack of responsibility but it didn't stop me from laughing twitter.com/winxybee/statu…

Fans react to the baby's presence at the NMIXX's showcase tour

Many fans complimented Kyujin for her professionalism and quick reaction when she saw the baby crawling on the stage. She quickly returned the baby to its parents, and fans were elated to see the baby still smiling.

Some were angered at the situation as concerts are bound to be noisy, and the baby was there without any ear protection and amongst a deadly crowd. Despite the unexpected crisis, many fans hoped the baby would be fine.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the latest situation NMIXX' Kyunjin had to face:

Faith @FaithNmixx what in the world is going on here, a parents left their baby on stage, Kyujin quickly noticed picked him up and gave him back to the parents. The fact that the baby was still smiling HELP!

#NMIXX

Bruhwhat in the world is going on here, a parents left their baby on stage, Kyujin quickly noticed picked him up and gave him back to the parents. The fact that the baby was still smiling HELP! Bruh💀 what in the world is going on here, a parents left their baby on stage, Kyujin quickly noticed picked him up and gave him back to the parents. The fact that the baby was still smiling HELP!😭#NMIXX https://t.co/fs1ImrNgZo

lia @19heejin the more i think about the nmixx baby on stage situation the more it makes me mad like bringing a baby to a loud concert with no ear protection, in the pit frontrow where people are constantly pushing and then putting the baby on stage ???? like i need cps to get involved the more i think about the nmixx baby on stage situation the more it makes me mad like bringing a baby to a loud concert with no ear protection, in the pit frontrow where people are constantly pushing and then putting the baby on stage ???? like i need cps to get involved

NMIXX TMI @NMIXX_TMI



Kind of get mixed feeling but I hope the baby is okay 🫶



They really giving NMIXX a baby 🙃Kind of get mixed feeling but I hope the baby is okay 🫶 They really giving NMIXX a baby 🙃Kind of get mixed feeling but I hope the baby is okay 🫶💕https://t.co/OSGQ3h84VK

I AM MiaMixx Supremacist🫀 @MIAtheAce "

Imagine that baby some years later at school be like "I interacted with Kyujin of nmixx when I wasn't even walking yet Imagine that baby some years later at school be like "I interacted with Kyujin of nmixx when I wasn't even walking yet😎"😅😅https://t.co/qbFY72VeTt

Later, Kyunjin was also seen interacting with the baby by making hearts with her fingers.

Some fans also questioned what the security was doing at that moment, and even after Kyunjin gave the baby to its parents, they seemed unwilling to take him back. Many K-pop fans have also claimed that the same baby has been found in other concerts as well, including Stray Kids.

They claimed that the baby was seen on the second row on the floor throughout the night without any kind of earphones. Now many are concerned about whether the baby will suffer from hearing damage. They are also asking the group's agency to track down the women in question and take the necessary steps.

Fans are elated to see that nobody was hurt during the aforementioned crisis and everything went smoothly. They were also happy about the fact that NMIXX members were able to enjoy and interact with their fans.

Watching the crowd getting desperate to greet hands with the members showcased their growing influence and popularity worldwide. Fans were proud that NMIXX has come a long way and will continue to prosper.

sammy ★★★★★ NMIXX @noskzps



#NMIXXinSanJose #SHOWCASETOUR #NICE_TO_MIXX_YOU thank you for an amazing night @NMIXX_official 🥹 had so much fun and can't wait to see you when you come back!! so so so proud of u 🫶 and i hope u finish your showcase tour happily & safely!!! 🩷 thank you for an amazing night @NMIXX_official 🥹 had so much fun and can't wait to see you when you come back!! so so so proud of u 🫶 and i hope u finish your showcase tour happily & safely!!! 🩷#NMIXXinSanJose #SHOWCASETOUR #NICE_TO_MIXX_YOU https://t.co/0vIJyrlQKW

More about NMIXX

The six-member group includes Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. The group debuted in February 2022 with their single album Ad Mare. It is formed under SQUA4D, a sub-label under the famous Korean agency JYP Entertainment. The group follows three kinds of genres for their music: K-pop, Dance-pop and Hip-Hop, and rap.

NMIXX @NMIXX_official

NMIXX SHOWCASE TOUR

<NICE TO MIXX YOU> in SAN JOSE



설레는 맘을 안고서

산호세로 Go

그려왔던 NSWER에게로, Alright



오늘도 함께 즐겨 주신 NSWER

감사합니다



#NMIXX #엔믹스

#expérgo

#Love_Me_Like_This

#SHOWCASETOUR

#NICE_TO_MIXX_YOU [📸] 230504NMIXX SHOWCASE TOUR in SAN JOSE설레는 맘을 안고서산호세로 Go그려왔던 NSWER에게로, Alright오늘도 함께 즐겨 주신 NSWER감사합니다 [📸] 230504NMIXX SHOWCASE TOUR <NICE TO MIXX YOU> in SAN JOSE설레는 맘을 안고서산호세로 Go🚀그려왔던 NSWER에게로, Alright💘오늘도 함께 즐겨 주신 NSWER감사합니다💞#NMIXX #엔믹스#expérgo#Love_Me_Like_This#SHOWCASETOUR#NICE_TO_MIXX_YOU https://t.co/LlxhyEKRoq

The leader of the group is Haewon, who is also the vocalist. Lily and Sullyoon are the main vocalists; the latter is also the group's dancer. Bae and Jisoo are the vocalist and dancers, and the latter is also the group's rapper.

Kyujin is the group's maknae and excels in every aspect, including rap, vocalist, dancing, and more. The former member of the group Jinni left the group in December 2022 due to personal reasons and is currently under UAP.

The group will conclude their tour, NICE TO MIXX YOU, in Brooklyn, New York.

