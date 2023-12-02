"Almost 2 hours' worth of songs": Fans elated as EXO's Baekhyun rolls out a Karaoke session during his recent Instagram livestream

On Friday, December 2, EXO's Baekhyun kicked off an Instagram livestream to spend some time with his fans. Given that it has been a while since fans got a glimpse of the idol, they were naturally elated to see him online.

While it is expected of the idol to often goof around during live streams, fans were surprised to see the Instagram live slowly sidetrack into a karaoke session as the idol continued to sing along to one song after another.

Fans grew more and more excited as they heard EXO's Baekhyun sing several iconic songs. From songs from his discography, like All I Got, Love Scene, etc., to some internet-breaking songs such as Water by Tyla and Greedy by Tate McRae, the idol rolled a mini-concert, and fans aren't complaining.

After a two-hour livestream, the idol eventually waved goodbye to his fans and concluded his karaoke session.

Expand Tweet

Fans can't stop talking about EXO's Baekhyun as he wows the internet with his impressive vocals during his recent Instagram livestream

The K-pop soloist and main vocalist of the nine-member K-pop boy group, EXO's Baekhyun, is known to be one of the most impressive singers in the industry's currently active generation of artists. While the idol hasn't rolled out any solo works as of late, his previous albums and tracks have been endlessly cherished and loved by his fans.

Given his reputation, there's no doubt about Baekhyun's vocal abilities. Regardless, when the idol kickstarted an Instagram livestream, fans' prior knowledge about his vocal skills didn't restrict them from being wowed by his voice yet again.

While the idol's livestream initially started as a casual catch-up session with his fans, he was gradually distracted into rolling out a karaoke session, and fans celebrated the same.

Expand Tweet

During his lengthy Instagram livestream, the idol sang almost two hours' worth of songs without restricting himself to his Korean discography. Here's a list of songs that Baekhyun sang during his recent livestream:

Trip - Ella Mai

Goodbye - Park Hyo-shin

Die For You - The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

Water - Tyla

The First Snow - EXO

Let Me In - EXO

Love Scene - Baekhyun

All I Got - Baekhyun

PARANOIA - HEARTSTEEL

Greedy -Tate McRae

Love Me Harder - Ariana Grande & The Weeknd

Back At One - Brian McKnight

One Last Cry - Brian McKnight

Never Felt This Way - Brian McKnight

Love Never Felt This Good - Michael Jackson

Hurricane, Cracks of My Broken Heart - Eric Benét

Still With You - Eric Benét

Incomplete - Sisqó

Because Of You - Ne-Yo

Honeymoon Avenue - Ariana Grande

Almost Never Enough - Ariana Grande & Nathan Skyes

When I Was Your Man - Bruno Mars

Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic

Talking To The Moon - Bruno Mars

Feeling Good - Michael Bublé

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town - Michael Bublé

Last Christmas - Wham!

Back To Love - Chris Brown

I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston

I Have Nothing - Whitney Houston

Following the impressive and vibe-worthy karaoke session, fans couldn't stop talking about how mesmerizing it was to listen to the idol's vocals again.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As they continued to cherish the unexpected karaoke sessions and the several covers he created during the same, fans hoped for more such live streams to come their way in the future.