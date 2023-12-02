"Almost 2 hours' worth of songs": Fans elated as EXO's Baekhyun rolls out a Karaoke session during his recent Instagram livestream

On Friday, December 2, EXO's Baekhyun kicked off an Instagram livestream to spend some time with his fans. Given that it has been a while since fans got a glimpse of the idol, they were naturally elated to see him online.
While it is expected of the idol to often goof around during live streams, fans were surprised to see the Instagram live slowly sidetrack into a karaoke session as the idol continued to sing along to one song after another.
Fans grew more and more excited as they heard EXO's Baekhyun sing several iconic songs. From songs from his discography, like All I Got, Love Scene, etc., to some internet-breaking songs such as Water by Tyla and Greedy by Tate McRae, the idol rolled a mini-concert, and fans aren't complaining.
After a two-hour livestream, the idol eventually waved goodbye to his fans and concluded his karaoke session.
Fans can't stop talking about EXO's Baekhyun as he wows the internet with his impressive vocals during his recent Instagram livestream
The K-pop soloist and main vocalist of the nine-member K-pop boy group, EXO's Baekhyun, is known to be one of the most impressive singers in the industry's currently active generation of artists. While the idol hasn't rolled out any solo works as of late, his previous albums and tracks have been endlessly cherished and loved by his fans.
Given his reputation, there's no doubt about Baekhyun's vocal abilities. Regardless, when the idol kickstarted an Instagram livestream, fans' prior knowledge about his vocal skills didn't restrict them from being wowed by his voice yet again.
While the idol's livestream initially started as a casual catch-up session with his fans, he was gradually distracted into rolling out a karaoke session, and fans celebrated the same.
During his lengthy Instagram livestream, the idol sang almost two hours' worth of songs without restricting himself to his Korean discography. Here's a list of songs that Baekhyun sang during his recent livestream:
- Trip - Ella Mai
- Goodbye - Park Hyo-shin
- Die For You - The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
- Water - Tyla
- The First Snow - EXO
- Let Me In - EXO
- Love Scene - Baekhyun
- All I Got - Baekhyun
- PARANOIA - HEARTSTEEL
- Greedy -Tate McRae
- Love Me Harder - Ariana Grande & The Weeknd
- Back At One - Brian McKnight
- One Last Cry - Brian McKnight
- Never Felt This Way - Brian McKnight
- Love Never Felt This Good - Michael Jackson
- Hurricane, Cracks of My Broken Heart - Eric Benét
- Still With You - Eric Benét
- Incomplete - Sisqó
- Because Of You - Ne-Yo
- Honeymoon Avenue - Ariana Grande
- Almost Never Enough - Ariana Grande & Nathan Skyes
- When I Was Your Man - Bruno Mars
- Leave The Door Open - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, & Silk Sonic
- Talking To The Moon - Bruno Mars
- Feeling Good - Michael Bublé
- Santa Claus Is Coming To Town - Michael Bublé
- Last Christmas - Wham!
- Back To Love - Chris Brown
- I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston
- I Have Nothing - Whitney Houston
Following the impressive and vibe-worthy karaoke session, fans couldn't stop talking about how mesmerizing it was to listen to the idol's vocals again.
As they continued to cherish the unexpected karaoke sessions and the several covers he created during the same, fans hoped for more such live streams to come their way in the future.