"Soo iconic": Fans react to TWICE’s Sana becoming the first K-pop idol to wear a $33 million worth of necklace on a red carpet

On November 11, 2023, TWICE's member Sana created waves when she walked the red carpet in the celebration of the Graff Ginza flagship boutique's second anniversary, sporting over 188 carats of Graff diamonds, believed to be worth $33 million USD. With her appearance at the event, Sana has shattered the record for the most expensive jewelry worn at any red carpet event.

As the global face of the premium jewelry brand Graff, Sana stunned fans in a burgundy floor-length gown that accentuated the sparkling diamonds on her fingers, earrings, and neck. The focal point of the ensemble was the necklace made of diamonds, which included a 102.34-carat round brilliant diamond, reputed to have the most significant clarity in the world.

The necklace was paired with a striking diamond ring that weighed over 20 carats and a pair of chandelier earrings that had over 60 carats of platinum-set emeralds and diamonds. The TWICE idol shone in more than 188.77 carats of polished Graff diamonds, which are believed to be valued at more than $33 million USD, or more than 5 billion yen.

Additionally, the TWICE idol and singer was appointed as the first Japanese ambassador for the global British jeweler Graff in July of 2023.

Fans swoon over TWICE idol's pictures from the Graff red carpet as they hail her as "Princess Sana"

Francois Graff, the CEO of the company, shared his thoughts about the K-pop sensation, after witnessing Sana decked out in his designs, and complimented her by calling her a "global superstar." Fans believe Sana managed to eclipse some of the most recognizable jewelry sets in history with her ensemble.

Several celebrities are known for donning some of the most expensive fine jewelry on the red carpets over the years, including Beyoncé, who flaunted a $30 million USD worth of Tiffany & Co. necklace at the 2022 Oscar after-party. Gloria Stuart's $20 million Harry Winston "Heart of the Ocean" necklace appears next on the list, which she wore at the 1998 Oscars.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga's $30 million Tiffany & Co. necklace at the 2019 Oscars also finds a place in the more noteworthy high-end red carpet jewelry looks. However, it is only Carrie Underwood who comes close to TWICE Sana's record, having set the previous record in 2013, when she attended the Grammy Awards wearing a $31 million diamond necklace designed by Jonathan Arndt.

Fans went ga-ga over the latest red carpet look of the TWICE idol on the Graff red carpet on the evening of November 11, 2023, and flooded Twitter with praises such as "Princess Sana" and "she is so beautiful."

The TWICE member has represented Graff for a long time now, and on the red carpet events all around the world, she has regularly displayed some of the brand's most magnificent high jewelry masterpieces. However, her most recent appearance has further consolidated her reputation as a record-breaker and one of the most stunning stars on the red carpet recently.

Meanwhile, Graff is a London-based global jeweler with British roots. In 1960, British jeweler Laurence Graff launched the brand, which is a vertically integrated organization whose operations include the design, production, and retail distribution of timepieces and jewelry. Graff has been sourcing and crafting exceptional and sought-after jewelry items for more than 50 years, using only the rarest diamonds found in nature.

Furthermore, Graff claims to be a symbol of originality, artistry, and skill on a worldwide scale. The luxury jewelry brand boasts connecting every step in the supply chain for diamond jewelry and is fully autonomous. Graff also comprises a world-renowned cutting and polishing facility, a London headquarter with a design studio and workshops, and a portion of a mine in Lesotho.

In other news, the TWICE singer made an impressive display at the Prada Spring-Summer 2024 presentation in Milan on September 21, 2023. The K-pop sensation was seen wearing a pink bodycon dress with a stylish purse and shoes from the luxury brand, exuding grace and elegance.