TWICE Sana's look for the Prada Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "Sana looks like a real princess, it seems unreal how beautiful she is"

On September 21, 2023, TWICE's Sana made a show-stopping appearance at the Prada Spring-Summer 2024 show in Milan. The K-pop sensation exuded grace and elegance in a pink bodycon dress, pairing it with a chic handbag and heels by the luxury brand. The Prada show was a part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, which runs from September 19 to 25.

The iconic show marks the first major fashion-related event for the TWICE member after being announced as an official ambassador of the Italian fashion house. The announcement came soon after the K-pop idol attended the star-studded Prada Mode Seoul exhibition, which took place on September 5 and 6 at KOTE.

Netizens were awestruck by her beauty, with several of them exclaiming that she looked like a "real princess." Sana's stunning visuals left her fans mesmerized, as ONCEs (TWICE's fans), who had the opportunity to meet the K-pop star in real life, couldn't help but gush over her natural beauty.

The fashion show had K-pop acts like ENHYPEN and Jeon Somi in attendance as well. Along with that, the TWICE star interacted with Japanese actress Mei Nagano. The duo had coincidentally met in the Prada store in Milan as well.

Mei and Sana had similar fashion choices, as the actress went with a collarless variant of the dress the MiSaMo star wore, which was reminiscent of the look the Do Not Touch singer opted for the Prada Mode Seoul event. Mei Nagano sported a bright yellow swatch of the minimalistic dress, pairing it with black handbag and footwear. However, the TWICE member went with the pink swatch of the elegant outfit, pairing it with white handbag and footwear instead.

TWICE's Sana flaunted half-up half-down hairstyle and natural makeup at the Prada SS 2024 show, fans were delighted to see her elegant look

Sana's hair and makeup played a major role in achieving the elegant and graceful look she went with for the Prada show in Milan, with her beauty choices further elevating her soft visuals.

The TWICE member rocked an elegant half-up half-down hairdo, incorporating soft waves throughout the length of her hair. She tied the top section of her hair into a ponytail at the back, allowing the bottom section to flow freely for a princess-like hairstyle. Along with that, she added face-framing fringes into the look, parting the front section of her hair down the middle for the locks of hair to frame her face beautifully.

Sana's makeup was natural and dreamy, as she opted for a flawless dewy base with rosy cheeks. For her lips, she went with a peachy pink lip shade, opting for a matte finish to lend a natural look to her lip makeup. She kept her eye makeup minimal with a subtle winged liner, finishing the look with a light coat of mascara that provided a stunning lift to her lashes.

Fans swooned over the K-pop star's stunning visuals, with several of them exclaiming that she looked "expensive" in the look she went with for the Prada show. Many stated that the TWICE member radiated "classic beauty vibes," with an X user even going on to call her "the princess of Prada."

Even on her way to Milan, Sana made headlines in her "quiet luxury" look, donning a preppy-chic suit jacket and shorts combination, pairing it with a knitted turtleneck from Prada. The Italian fashion house even posted the look in its X (formerly Twitter) account, noting that the TWICE star went with an all-Prada look.