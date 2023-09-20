TWICE Momo's look for the Onitsuka Tiger Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "She is the event"

On September 20, 2023, TWICE's Momo made a show-stopping appearance at the Onitsuka Tiger Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show in Milan, showing up in an all-orange outfit from the Japanese fashion brand's Fall-Winter 2023 Collection. The show was a part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, showcasing pieces from its upcoming collection.

The Onitsuka Tiger event marks the very first Milan Fashion Week (Spring-Summer) appearance for the TWICE member, having previously attended the same for the Autumn-Winter 2023 show earlier this year. The Autumn-Winter show took place in February, with the K-pop idol donning an all-black ensemble with loafers.

Her arrival at the venue was highly anticipated by fans and media alike, with "MOMO AT MILAN FASHION WEEK," #MomoxOnitsukaTiger, #MOMOMFW, #ONITSUKATIGERxMOMO and #MomoinITALY trending on X (formerly Twitter). Netizens swooned over her stunning visuals, especially her wolf cut, which lent a hint of edginess to the otherwise elegant look.

The MiSaMo star has been an official brand ambassador of the Japanese fashion brand since October 2022. She has previously represented them on magazine features as well, rocking Onitsuka Tiger pieces for W Korea's May issue. While the magazine pictorial was fun and eclectic, the K-pop sensation exuded grace and elegance in a minimalistic look at the SS24 fashion show.

TWICE Momo looked stunning with an edgy wolf cut at the Onitsuka Tiger SS 2024 show in Milan

The Do Not Touch singer's outfit was elegant and minimal, drawing all the attention to her stunning visuals and funky hairdo. The orange dress was from Onitsuka Tiger's Fall-Winter 2023 collection, with the cinched waist providing structure to the flowy silhouette.

She paired the graceful ensemble with an edgy wolf cut, featuring lots of layers for a voluminous look. The TWICE star incorporated her signature bangs to make the hairstyle her own, keeping them light and feathery to avoid her bangs looking too blunt. Along with that, she also incorporated face-framing fringes into her hairdo, which further highlighted her facial features and makeup.

For her makeup, the MiSaMo member sported a flawless dewy base with bright pink blusher for the fashion show. She kept her eye makeup minimal with a subtle winged liner and a light coat of mascara, which allowed her timeless bold red lip to be the star of the show. Instead of opting for a classic red, she went with a burnt red lip shade, which beautifully complemented her skin tone.

Fan swooned over her stunning visuals, with several of them calling her "the main event" of the Onitsuka Tiger show. Netizens appreciated her wolf cut, while others "begged" her to keep the hairstyle as she looked gorgeous with the same. Several ONCEs (TWICE's fans) also had the opportunity to see her in-person, noting that she looked equally beautiful in real life.

The TWICE member was seated alongside Thai actor Dew and Willow Smith, with netizens celebrating as she could be seen posing for a selfie with Dew in a Harper's Bazaar video.