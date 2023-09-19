aespa's look for Chopard's latest campaign wins the internet: "aespa and their top tier visuals"

aespa recently featured in the latest campaign by Swiss luxury brand Chopard, showcasing pieces from its Alpine Eagle watch collection. The K-pop girl group looked sporty in the minimalistic-yet chic-watches from the collection, with the luxury pieces using lucent steel and 100% ethical gold.

In August 2023, the Better Things singers also featured in the campaign for Ice Cube Luxury Jewelry Collection for Women. For both campaign pictorials, they paired pieces from the Ice Cube collection with Alpine Eagle watches, showcasing different ways to style the latest collections by Chopard.

Along with Ice Cube and Alpine Eagle, the hit K-pop girl group has also represented Precious Lace diamond jewelry collection, Happy Diamonds collection, and My Happy Hearts diamond jewelry collection.

Expand Tweet

Netizens swooned over aespa's stunning visuals, with several of them noting that the girl group has "top tier visuals".

Many stated that the collaboration between the two entities has always resulted in gorgeous pictorials, while others commended Chopard's impeccable styling.

The Spicy singers have been the brand ambassadors of the luxury jewelry brand since September 2022, having led several campaigns for the same.

They have also represented Chopard in magazine features and major events, looking fabulous in delicate pieces from the Swiss luxury brand.

aespa members looked gorgeous in edgy hairstyles and graphic eyeliner looks in the latest campaign for Chopard's Alpine Eagle Collection

Expand Tweet

aespa looked sporty yet chic in outfits incorporating elements of black and blue, which best showcased the minimalistic design of the Alpine Eagle watches.

They paired their fashion choices with hair and makeup looks that were unique to each member, thus highlighting their individuality and personal style.

While all four members went with soft matte base and graphic eyeliner looks, Ningning was the only one who opted for minimal cheek makeup. Winter's makeup look was bolder than the rest, as she sported a deep berry-toned lip shade and incorporated a similar hue into her eye and cheek makeup as well.

Karina and Giselle went with rose pink and natural pink lip shades, respectively. Ningning opted for a sheer reddish lip gloss instead, which lent a stunning shine to her lips.

However, aespa members' hairstyles were the star of the show, as each of them rocked a different hairdo.

Expand Tweet

Giselle and Ningning went with ponytails, adding their own twist to their hairstyles to make it different from the rest. While Giselle sported a simple low ponytail with tufts of hair styled to stick out from the back, Ningning rocked twintails with a 'clean' look.

Giselle incorporated blunt bangs and face-framing locks to add intrigue to her overall look, whereas Ningning kept it low-maintenance with minimal face-framing fringes.

Karina rocked an edgy hairstyle with lots of micro braids incorporated into her otherwise simple hairdo. The aespa member added feathery bangs that framed her face beautifully without looking too blunt.

Meanwhile, Winter went with an effortless top bun instead, leaving out the front sections of her hair to help frame her face.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans loved the looks the K-pop girl group rocked in the Chopard campaign, with several of them praising the brand for its amazing styling choices.

Netizens were yet again left in awe of their beauty, with an X user even going on to state that "these photos of aespa ambassador deserve a bigger billboard than ever."

Along with their stunning hair and makeup, aespa also incorporated some beautiful nail art into the campaign pictorial. The members opted for nail designs that made use of white, black and blue, which perfectly paired with their ensembles, further elevating the overall look.