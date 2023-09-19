IVE Wonyoung's look for Innisfree's latest campaign wins the internet: "This look on wonyoung is so good"

IVE's Wonyoung recently featured in the latest campaign by Innisfree, lending her stunning visuals to the K-beauty brand yet again. The K-pop sensation showcased the brand's new Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum, which is the reformulation of one of the bestselling products by Innisfree.

The IVE star has been a long-time global ambassador of the K-beauty brand, representing the same since July 2021. The K-pop idol is well-known for her doll-like visuals and glass-like skin, making her one of the best representatives of the skincare brand. Along with appearing in several campaigns for Innisfree, she has also represented them in magazine features as well as major events.

Netizens were left in awe of her beauty, as several of them noted that the minimalistic look suits the K-pop star really well. The I AM singer has been experimenting with mature fashion and beauty choices as of late, switching out her usual ultra-dewy base makeup with a soft matte one for Innisfree's latest campaign.

The latest campaign featuring Wonyoung is part of Innisfree's 'New Isle' campaign. The campaign aims to introduce the new era of the K-beauty brand, touching upon its new world view as well as the new image the beauty brand is going for.

In February 2023, Innisfree introduced its brand-new logo and packaging, taking a minimalistic approach to the designs. Along with that, it also relaunched several of their bestselling products, the Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum being one of them.

IVE Wonyoung looked gorgeous in subtle makeup look and effortless hairstyle for Innisfree's latest campaign

For the campaign pictorial, Wonyoung looked stunning in a knitted topwear paired with loose pants and chic boots. She went with muted tones for her outfit, which paired really well with her effortless hair and makeup look.

The IVE member rocked a beautiful low ponytail, with her waist-length hair neatly tied back. To achieve the minimal, 'clean' aesthetic, she opted for a neat middle part, incorporating face-framing fringes to add intrigue to the overall look.

For her makeup, Wonyoung sported a soft matte base with minimal cheek makeup, adding a hint of highlighter to the high points of her face. She went with a bright pink lip shade in a natural finish, which left her lips looking plump and youthful.

The K-pop idol opted for a subtle eye makeup look, going for a winged liner paired with a light coat of mascara. Along with that, she incorporated a light dusting of peach-toned eyeshadow into her eye makeup to provide some depth to her eyes.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@innisfreeofficial)

Fans swooned over her stunning visuals, with several of them noting that Wonyoung looked beautiful in the campaign shoot. An Instagram user even went on to state that the IVE member was "slaying as always", while others appreciated the stunning campaigns Innisfree delivers in collaboration with the K-pop sensation.

In other news, IVE's Wonyoung was recently announced as the newest brand ambassador for K-beauty brand AMUSE. For the latest campaign of the cosmetics brand, the ELEVEN singer rocked ultra-dewy base makeup and glossy lips that were reminiscent of the makeup look she tends to opt for.