Shin Se-kyung's look for her latest magazine cover wins the internet: "So exquisite and glamorous"

Shin Se-kyung was recently announced as the cover star for the digital issue (D Edition) of Elle Korea's September installment, where she collaborated with the French fashion house Roger Vivier. The Korean actress will be featured in two magazine covers, accompanied by a stunning pictorial and a funky fashion film.

The Run On actress has represented Roger Vivier for quite some time, having modeled for its Spring-Summer 2023 Collection as well. The luxury brand specializes in shoes, bags, and other fashion accessories, with the K-drama star posing alongside chic handbags from its collection for the cover shoot.

Netizens were in awe of Shin Se-kyung's beauty, as an X (previously Twitter) user exclaimed that she looked "exquisite" on the magazine cover. The Korean actress went with several different outfits for the photoshoot, rocking a white top with intricate lace detailing and pairing it with ultra-shiny bottom wear for one of the magazine covers. Along with that, she sported an effortless hair and makeup look that accentuated her stunning visuals without taking away from her natural beauty.

The Bride of Habaek actress has been featured in Elle Korea for two consecutive months now, as she shot a pictorial in collaboration with TASAKI jewelry for its August issue as well. While she went with a soft and natural look for her September cover shoot, the pictorial she shot for the August installment featured the K-drama star in sleek hairstyles and bold eye makeup.

Shin Se-kyung looked stunning in an effortless hair and makeup look for Elle Korea's September issue's digital cover

Shin Se-kyung paired her gorgeous fashion choices with a subtle and natural makeup look, opting for a stunning dewy base that further accentuated her glass-like skin. She incorporated a bright pink shade into her cheek makeup, which provided her with a natural-looking flush and added a healthy dose of color to her face.

The Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me actress went with a rosy pink shade for her lips, keeping them glossy to give them a youthful plumpness. For her eye makeup, she opted for a gorgeous winged liner that beautifully defined her natural eye shape, pairing it with a brown eyeshadow to add some depth to her eyes. She finished off her eye makeup look with a heavy coat of mascara, which gave her lashes a stunning lift.

As for her hairstyle, Shin Se-kyung opted for an effortless look, incorporating soft waves through the length of her hair for the magazine covers. The styling added some texture and bounce to her hairdo, thus adding intrigue to the overall look. She opted for a simple side part, with all her hair neatly tucked away from her face, letting her stunning visuals be the star of the show.

She rocked different hairstyles for the pictorial and fashion film to keep it interesting, sporting a low ponytail adorned with a bow for one and a neatly parted hairdo with a headband for the other. The Girl Who Sees Scents actress didn't forget about her nails, as she went with a beautiful nude nail shade. She kept her nail art quite minimal, opting for a beautiful oval shape and a simple nail paint application with no intricate nail art.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

Fans swooned over Shin Se-kyung's stunning visuals in the cover pictorial, with one of them exclaiming that she was the "queen of visuals". Netizens gushed over her natural beauty, as an Instagram user stated that her beauty stuns them every single time.

Shin Se-kyung has been keeping busy with her latest project, Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon, which is set to release on September 9, 2023. The K-drama will be aired on tvN and will also be available for streaming on Disney+ for international viewers.