IVE Yujin's look for the Fendi Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "My gosh so stunning"

IVE's Yujin made an appearance at the Fendi Spring-Summer 2024 show in Milan on September 20, 2023. The K-pop star showed up in an all-gray outfit, pairing her minimalistic dress with a dapper blazer for an understated yet chic look. The iconic fashion show was a part of the Milan Fashion Week that will be on from September 19–25, showcasing pieces from Fendi's upcoming collection.

The fashion show marks the IVE member's very first fashion week as well as her first-ever Fendi show, making it a major milestone for her collaboration with the Italian fashion house. The K-pop idol has been an official brand ambassador of the luxury brand since January 2023, representing them in magazine features and major events.

Netizens were in awe of her beauty at the Fendi fashion show, with several of them commending her fashion and beauty choices for the iconic event. The IVE star rocked a gorgeous gray dress paired with a tailored suit jacket, which went really well with her knee-high boots.

While the dress was minimalistic in design, it incorporated lace detailing at its hem to elevate the overall look. Along with that, it also featured a slit in the back, giving a better view to her knee-high leather boots.

At the Fendi SS 24 show, Yujin interacted with actress and fashion icon Cara Delevingne, who sported a minimal ensemble as well. The IVE member was also seated beside Fendi's CEO, Serge Brunschwig, posing for a picture with him after the fashion show was over.

IVE Yujin looked gorgeous in a natural makeup look and wolf cut at the Fendi SS 2024 show in Milan

While Yujin's fashion choices were minimalistic, she added intrigue to the overall look with her beauty choices. She kept her makeup look subtle and natural, pairing it with an edgy hairdo. Her hairstyle further highlighted her statement earrings from Fendi, with the gold jewelry adding some bling to the otherwise plain look.

Prior to the fashion show, the IVE member debuted a short bob at Incheon Airport, pleasantly surprising her fans with the drastic change after sporting waist-length hair for quite some time. While netizens had mixed reactions towards the new haircut, they were eager to see how the singer would style her hair for the Fendi show.

Yujin didn't disappoint, as she made use of hair extensions to create an edgy wolf cut. She was the second K-pop idol to rock this look at Milan Fashion Week, as TWICE's Momo also went with a wolf cut for the Onitsuka Tiger fashion show earlier in the day.

The IVE star incorporated feathery bangs and face-framing fringes into the hairdo, which created more layers and gave the hairstyle a voluminous look. To make the hairdo all the more edgy, she went with a wet look for her hairstyle, keeping the top section of her hair light and fluffy to maintain the voluminous look.

For her makeup, Yujin opted for a natural makeup look with a soft, dewy base and minimal cheek makeup. She went with a beautiful winged liner for her eye makeup, incorporating a light coat of mascara to provide her lashes with a stunning lift. Along with that, she sported a peachy pink lip shade that added a dose of color to the monochromatic look.

Fans gushed over Yujin's look for the Fendi fashion show, especially her edgy hairstyle. Several of them went on to call her "the main event", while an X user jokingly exclaimed, "Bow down to the queen."

IVE's Yujin recently made headlines due to her new haircut, as netizens had mixed feelings towards the new look. While many noted the hairstyle wasn't the best, they commended the K-pop star for pulling off the look, stating that her stunning visuals saved the day.