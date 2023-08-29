TWICE Ready To Be world tour 2023- 24: New dates, presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

K-pop girl group TWICE has added four more shows to their ongoing Ready To Be world tour, which will now run into 2024. The group will return to Melbourne, Australia, in November for an additional concert before heading to Jakarta, Indonesia, in December. In February 2024, TWICE will also play two shows in Latin America, in Mexico City and São Paulo.

The Ready To Be world tour is an initiative to promote TWICE's upcoming mini-album of the identical title. Commencing in April, the tour was inaugurated with two consecutive nights in Seoul, South Korea, and subsequently journeyed through Australia, Japan, and North America.

Tickets to the newly added Melbourne show will go on sale September 6 at 12 pm local time via TicketMaster. While Live Nation presale will go on sale from 11 am on September 4. Tickets for the other new dates have yet to be announced.

Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

TWICE Ready To Be world tour started in Seoul and is scheduled to end in Sao Paulo in 2024

TWICE has kicked off the tour with their Seoul concert, which was scheduled on May 3, 2023. Now, after performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up their brief tour with a show in Sao Paulo on February 6, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues with newly added dates:

APRIL 2023

April 15-16 - Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome (FINISHED)

MAY 2023

May 3, 2023: Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena (FINISHED)

May 6, 2023: Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena (FINISHED)

May 13-14, 2023: Osaka, Japan - Yanmar Stadium Nagai (FINISHED)

May 20-21, 2023: Tokyo, Japan - Ajinomoto Stadium (FINISHED)

JUNE 2023

June 10, 2023: Los Angeles, California - Sofi Stadium (FINISHED)

June 13, 2023: Oakland, California - Oakland Arena (FINISHED)

June 16, 2023: Seattle, Washington - Tacoma Dome (FINISHED)

June 21, 2023: Dallas, Texas - Globe Life Field (FINISHED)

June 24, 2023: Houston, Texas - Toyota Center (FINISHED)

June 28, 2023: Chicago, Illinois - United Center (FINISHED)

JULY 2023

July 2, 2023: Toronto, Canada - Scotiabank Arena (FINISHED)

July 6, 2023: East Rutherford, New Jersey - Metlife Stadium (FINISHED)

July 9, 2023: Atlanta, Georgia - Truist Park (FINISHED)

SEPTEMBER 2023

September 2, 2023: Singapore - Singapore Indoor Stadium

September 7-8, 2023: London, United Kingdom - The O2

September 11, 2023: Paris, France - Accor Arena

September 13-14, 2023: Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

September 23, 2023: Bangkok, Thailand - Impact Arena

September 30, 2023: Bulacan, Philippines - Philippine Arena

NOVEMBER 2023

November 4, 2023: Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium (NEW)

DECEMBER 2023

December 23, 2023: Jakarta, Indonesia - Jakarta International Stadium (NEW)

FEBRUARY 2024

February 3, 2024: Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol (NEW)

February 6, 2024: Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque (NEW)

Twice is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015

Seoul-based K-pop sensation Twice has illuminated the music scene with its vibrant, catchy pop tunes. Comprising members hailing from Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, this nine-member girl group has left an indelible mark on fans' hearts worldwide.

In 2015, JYP Entertainment brought the group to life through the reality show Sixteen. The ensemble consists of leader and main vocalist Jihyo Park, Nayeon Im, Jeongyeon Yoo, Dahyun Kim, and Chaeyoung Son from South Korea; Momo Hirai, Sana Minatozaki, and Mina Myoui from Japan; and Tzuyu Chou from Taiwan.

Their journey commenced with the mini-album The Story Begins in late 2015, featuring the hit single Like Ooh-Ahh, which propelled them to stardom in Korea, Taiwan, and the U.S.

In 2017, They made history with their debut full-length album, Twicetagram, dominating charts in Korea, Taiwan, and the U.S. World Albums. The following years saw them consistently soar higher, from the Japanese-language market entry with Twice to the chart-topping success of albums like Fancy You and Feel Special.

Their journey gained monumental momentum with the sophomore full-length album Eyes Wide Open, featuring the acclaimed single I Can't Stop Me. This success was crowned with a debut appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Diversity, unity, and creativity define Twice's essence, from their joyful Japanese releases to their English-language hit The Feels. Their impressive evolution, including albums Perfect World, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, and Celebrate, underscores their universal appeal.

Twice's magnetic charm and boundary-crossing music continue to captivate listeners across the globe. Their remarkable journey exemplifies the beauty of cultural fusion and the language of music that transcends all barriers.