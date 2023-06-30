"I seriously hope Sana's ok:" Fans express concern as the TWICE singer collapses on stage amid her shocking weight loss

TWICE is currently on its Ready To Be World Tour, and is having a blast with ONCEs (TWICE fans) from all around the globe. The girls set out on the road to perform in South Korea, Australia, Japan, the US, and Canada. They have ticked off more than half of the cities on their itinerary, but right before they finish up with their last few stops, member Sana drew concern from fans worldwide.

A video made during the concert and later posted online showed the 26-year-old idol collapsing on stage right as the team's performance got over and the lights went off. This video scared fans, who have been worrying about Sana's health lately.

One fan, who had similar reactions tweeted, "i seriously hope sana's okay," as seeing the idol falling made them worried.

anna, samo au in pinned @mntzkispresso the girls give their very best during these concerts and as much as they make the fans happy, i hope they know that their health will always come first before anything else.



i seriously hope sana's okay because seeing her fall all of a sudden really scares and worries me 🥺🥺🥺

"Don't forget to rest well": Sana's weight loss amidst TWICE's Ready To Be tour alarms fans

Recently, while on tour, Sana's thinner-than-usual frame made fans dread the condition of her health. A video uploaded on TikTok showed her performing to the fullest, and while fans were happy seeing the artist enjoying her time on stage, they also expressed concerns about her emaciated appearance and worried the idol was overworking herself.

The news of her collapsing came a few days after the previous incident, cementing fans' fears that the Talk That Talk singer may not be physically well. This happened during the group's Ready To Be tour in Chicago. Additionally, another clip of member Da-hyun comforting the idol after the incident can be seen.

◡̈ @dubusoftee was dahyun like this cause she’s making sure sana is okay after she fell?🥺 was dahyun like this cause she’s making sure sana is okay after she fell?🥺 https://t.co/GyD9F8K6EZ

Fans also took to their Twitter handles to share warm, encouraging messages to rally that members do not overexert themselves, all the while reminding them that it is okay to take a break if need be as "health comes first":

vousmev @qq__sana #WeLoveYouSana #SanaisTalented you've done well, baby... your health comes first, don't forget to rest well and make sure to eat a lot! #GetWellSoonSana you've done well, baby... your health comes first, don't forget to rest well and make sure to eat a lot! #GetWellSoonSana #WeLoveYouSana #SanaisTalented https://t.co/29daQBpoJZ

hoodz ◡̎ @HoodieTW God I hope Sana is ok…. their health must come first above all 🙁 it looked like a hard fall too God I hope Sana is ok…. their health must come first above all 🙁 it looked like a hard fall too 😭

💜Sana cutie pie ₍⸍⸌̣ʷ̣̫⸍̣⸌₎ @Wpchiii your are best girl and the most perfect girl in the world Please make sure eat well and rest well. Your health is the most important thing to Shu Shus. Don’t push yourself too much🫶🏻Hope you get well and be happy all the time 🏽 #SANA #Sana #사나 #サナ #TWICE

#WeLoveYouSANA Sana your are best girl and the most perfect girl in the world Please make sure eat well and rest well. Your health is the most important thing to Shu Shus. Don't push yourself too much🫶🏻Hope you get well and be happy all the time 🙏🏽 #SANA #Sana #사나 #サナ #TWICE

✩࿐ 모모 @misamopeachyx i just need them to get enough sleep and rest before they continue the concerts again im so worried about their health at this point, seeing Sana just collapsed like that, her pretending to be strong for the ppl until the lights are off is heartbreaking i just need them to get enough sleep and rest before they continue the concerts again im so worried about their health at this point, seeing Sana just collapsed like that, her pretending to be strong for the ppl until the lights are off is heartbreaking

Shushus for m.by__sana ₍⸍⸌̣ʷ̣̫⸍̣⸌₎ #PROTECTSANA @lia123456234 most beautiful,bright and sweet idol i've ever seen,even staff loves her and for always giving her all on stage,Sana always waving no matter how tired she is,take care of health and put yourself first, fans will always be on your side #WeLoveYouSana most beautiful,bright and sweet idol i've ever seen,even staff loves her and for always giving her all on stage,Sana always waving no matter how tired she is,take care of health and put yourself first, fans will always be on your side #WeLoveYouSana https://t.co/jVGydRPtvv

We Love TZUYU @WeLoveTZUYU0614 We sincerely hope the health and safety of TWICE members We sincerely hope the health and safety of TWICE members https://t.co/1Ol0qWKxMb

More about TWICE's recent activities

TWICE, made up of members -- Ji-hyo, Na-yeon, Jeong-yeon, Mina, Sana, Momo, Da-hyun, Chae-young, and Tzuyu -- is currently finishing the last leg of its fifth and largest overall concert and world tour Ready To Be. The tour entails 17 concerts in 14 different stops all around the globe. Given their packed schedule, it is no wonder the girls are in their prime and are one of the most renowned K-pop acts of today.

Member Ji-hyo is about to make her solo debut with mini-album, ZONE, on August 18, at 1:00 pm KST. Meanwhile, TWICE's latest project was its 10th Japanese album, Hare Hare, released on May 31, while the song from the album by the same name had a digital release on May 12.

ONCEs are hoping for Sana to feel better soon, as the girl group continues its trek around the world.

