"SHES ABOUT TO SHOW YALL HOW ITS DONE": TWICE's Jihyo sends fans into a frenzy as she unveils concept motion image for solo debut

TWICE Jihyo's dropped her debut solo album teaser recently, prompting fans to type out a stream of tweets ranging from supportive to in awe to absolutely crazy. According to the announcement made on June 26 at midnight KST, the idol is officially set to release her upcoming solo mini-album, ZONE, with the lead song Killin' Me Good on August 18 at 1 pm KST.

ZONE’s launch is going to join the bandwagon of all the summer K-pop releases this year. It goes without saying, fans are exhilarated and are gushing with supportive messages. One fan stated:

"Covering half of zyos face for damage control?!": Fans continue to be curious as Jihyo drops teasers ahead of the D-Day

Jihyo has been steadily dropping teasers for her solo project since early June 2023. The first one only disclosed the title of the project, Killin’ Me Good, revealing an August release.

While initially, some ONCEs (TWICE fans) had speculated the mysterious release to be a potential full-group comeback, some had been praying for it to be the TWICE leader's long-overdue solo debut.

It was the uncovering of a second teaser on June 9 at midnight KST that erased all doubts from the fans' minds. The image showed Jihyo's face and the caption mentioned “ZYO’s ZONE”.

Meanwhile, the latest motion concept poster revealed further information.

In the latest moving image teaser, the idol's face can only be seen partially, which led to one fan asking, “covering half of zyos face for damage control?!”

The other tweets on her solo debut are a plethora of reactions ranging from one fan writing, “Will be looking forward to those vocals”, while another just made a poster of their own by putting a goofy Jihyo picture on the original poster.

Solo projects of TWICE members and recent activities of the group

Jihyo will not be the first person from the globally renowned superstar girl group TWICE to make her debut as a soloist. In fact, the first member to drop a solo project was Nayeon, who released her extended play, Im Nayeon, on June 24, 2022.

Among its seven well-loved tracks, Pop! became a sensation. Another track featured label-mate Felix of Stray Kids. Its sounds were a merge of genres like R&B, disco, ballads, jazz, and more.

Looking at how versatile TWICE artists are, it is no wonder ONCEs are waiting to find out what the SET ME FREE singer's mini album, ZONE, will explore. Referring to TWICE’s repeated summer solo releases, one particular fan tweeted the group “owns summer solos”.

Meanwhile, TWICE debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015, with their debut EP The Story Begins. The group was formed under the television program Sixteen and consists of members Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

TWICE’s latest release was its Japanese album, Hare Hare, on May 31, 2023. The girls are currently on their fifth total world tour, Ready to Be.

