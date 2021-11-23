"When I was on stage, it felt kind of natural": TWICE's Jeongyeon opens up about her impressive comeback with 'Alcohol-Free' 

TWICE’s Jeongyeon might be one of the most talented names in the K-pop industry, but the singer has not had a smooth journey.

While the K-pop idol had previously reportedly been suffering from a herniated disc in her neck, her troubles were soon aggravated. JYP Entertainment, which is in charge of TWICE and Jeongyeon, announced in August of 2021 that the singer had been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder and would be going on a temporary hiatus. TWICE, during that period, had been doing promotions for I Can’t Stop Me.

Finally, Jeongyeon, who is back and kicking, opened up about her experience in traversing through this difficult period in her life, accompanied by her trademark charm and good humor.

Jeongyeon, along with the rest of the band, appeared on ODG's 'Kids Review TWICE’s Career'

At the time of her hiatus, the singer had promised a swift return after resting well. Not one to break promises, Jeongyeon soon rejoined the rest of TWICE to perform the hit song, Alcohol-Free.

The singer recently appeared on the YouTube channel ODG in a video titled Kids Review TWICE’s Career. TWICE's Jihyo and Tzuyu also showed up, along with Jeongyeon. The latter spoke about her career, her struggles, and how she deals with the burden of fame.

The segment kicked off with the TWICE member, along with the host, watching a performance of I Can’t Stop Me. It was then that Jeongyeon revealed why she could not join the rest of the members.

She said,

"While promoting ‘I CAN’T STOP ME,’ I had to pause because of my health condition."

stem student jeongie 📐🔍🔬🧪 @yujeongyou the girl, hayeon complimented jeongyeon and jeongie got all shy ☺️ㅋㅋㅋ the girl, hayeon complimented jeongyeon and jeongie got all shy ☺️ㅋㅋㅋ https://t.co/H0Vrd5keW3

They then went on to watch TWICE's Alcohol-Free performance, during which Jeongyeon made her long-awaited comeback. The singer confessed to being extremely nervous during the performance, comparing it to her debut.

She said,

"This Alcohol-Free was my comeback stage in a few months. It was like that, and I was terribly nervous. It made me feel as nervous as my debut stage."

Jeongyeon World @yjyworld Jeongyeon: “I thought you wouldn’t recognise me”

👩🏻: “I want to faint”



😂😂😂 Jeongyeon: “I thought you wouldn’t recognise me”👩🏻: “I want to faint”😂😂😂 https://t.co/oOUGpwJHSR

In contrast to her debut, however, her comeback in Alcohol-Free was less difficult, owing to her years of experience as an idol, which played a significant role. Her facial expressions returned to her naturally, without her having to do anything at all to regain them.

Jeongyeon added,

"But it felt kind of like… When I was on stage, it felt kind of natural. It’s weird. I had the facial expressions again."

Jeongyeon World @yjyworld Jeongyeon: “I had a slipped disk in my neck. A week before the comeback stage, I was hospitalised… During ICSM, I had to pause because of my health. And the Alcohol Free was my comeback stage after a few months. And I was terribly nervous”



We’re so proud of you Jeongyeon ❤️ Jeongyeon: “I had a slipped disk in my neck. A week before the comeback stage, I was hospitalised… During ICSM, I had to pause because of my health. And the Alcohol Free was my comeback stage after a few months. And I was terribly nervous”We’re so proud of you Jeongyeon ❤️ https://t.co/IcKe12NxRN

Watch the rest of the video here:

Meanwhile, TWICE recently announced their eagerly awaited world tour, which will be their fourth. Kicking off from Seoul’s Olympic Park KSPO Dome, the girl group will then perform all over America.

Edited by R. Elahi