“Please support Dahyun”: TWICE’s fans rush to member’s support after abusive online behavior by BLINKs

Fan-wars aren’t uncommon in K-pop land, but sometimes things do get out of hand. As was the case in point when TWICE’s Dahyun, who had to face BLACKPINK fans' wrath on social media recently.

For those unversed, member Dahyun was hosting a live broadcast on the fan-community platform Bubble. At one point, BLACKPINK Lisa’s solo song LALISA began playing on Dahyun’s phone. Dahyun grooved to the song for a bit before skipping the song on YouTube and explaining that it was an ad as she doesn't have YouTube Premium.

While it may not seem rude or offensive, BLACKPINK fans, known as BLINKs, terrorized Dahyun for allegedly disrespecting Lisa. Some fans even went to the extent of leaving hurtful and abusive messages on her personal social media account. It's worth noting that it wasn't all BLACKPINK fans, just some unruly and disrespectful ones.

Needless to say, ONCEs, as TWICE fans call themselves, jumped to their idol's defense and sent her supportive messages on social media. One fan even went on to use #BlinkApologizetoDAHYUN and tweeted, "Please support Twice and Dahyun."

m mm @mmm93225235 #BlinkApologizetoDAHYUN



They thought Dahyun disrespect Lisa, but it was just an ad. Please support Twice and Dahyun They thought Dahyun disrespect Lisa, but it was just an ad. Please support Twice and Dahyun #BlinkApologizetoDAHYUNThey thought Dahyun disrespect Lisa, but it was just an ad. Please support Twice and Dahyun💜👍😍🐰

TWICE vs BLACKPINK fans: ONCEs defend Dahyun over caustic and abusive remarks by BLINKs

As soon as the incident took place, some BLACKPINK fans misunderstood Dahyun's intentions and believed that she was being anti-Lisa. This section of fans then began leaving hateful comments on her social media and even compared the two groups and members based on their success, achievements and personalities.

Some even left disrespectful emoticons and hateful comments about her for what was practically no fault of hers. Certain other fans even stated that Dahyun was jealous of Lisa and thus, skipped her song.

However, ONCEs immediately came to their idol's defense and pointed out that she did enjoy listening to Lisa's song but had to skip is as she didn't have YouTube Premium.

Twiceblackpinke @Totallyunstabl3

#BlinksApologisetoDahyun Blinks are sending hate to twice's dahyun for skipping an add of Lisa Blinks are sending hate to twice's dahyun for skipping an add of Lisa#BlinksApologisetoDahyun https://t.co/ogv4BHiVxx

lalaa @BruceLe38302593 #TWICE #DAHYUN They thought Dahyun disrespect Lisa, but it was just an ad. Please support Twice and Dahyun They thought Dahyun disrespect Lisa, but it was just an ad. Please support Twice and Dahyun💜👍😍🐰 #TWICE #DAHYUN https://t.co/WxDaJgKfbP

ONCEs are also demanding that BLACKPINK fans apologize to Dahyun for terrorizing and hating on her for no fault of hers. They began using the hashtag that was mentioned earlier.

solemmiiiii_nayeonie @bottommepls18 . And i wouldn't also denied that some onces Cross the line like it's not Lisa's fault afterall, but if attack? #OnceApologizeToLISA Toxic blinks should know that twice and bp have been a friends in the industry!, And dahyun will never do such a thing. And i wouldn't also denied that some onces Cross the line like it's not Lisa's fault afterall, but if attack? #BlinksApologisetoDahyun Toxic blinks should know that twice and bp have been a friends in the industry!, And dahyun will never do such a thing😐. And i wouldn't also denied that some onces Cross the line like it's not Lisa's fault afterall, but if attack? #BlinksApologisetoDahyun #OnceApologizeToLISA https://t.co/ig4eHZKYdb

ONCEs pointed out that both the girl groups - BLACKPINK and TWICE are two of the biggest girl groups in Korea and have strong and loyal fanbases. They added that there is no question of upmanship as they both can co-exist with each other without putting down one for another.

🫴🏻💐 @324elqven @montcastrosa No one should be hate to Lisa and Dahyun and did to them like this🫣 Are u anti Dahyun or twice??? Because u look like to fight other fandom and bring them to hate twice @montcastrosa No one should be hate to Lisa and Dahyun and did to them like this🫣 Are u anti Dahyun or twice??? Because u look like to fight other fandom and bring them to hate twice😨

However, not all BLINKs were in support of what their fellow fans were doing and they relayed their sincere apologies to ONCEs for hurting Dahyun.

Additionally, it is to be noted that this isn’t the first time ONCEs and BLINKs have got into a clash with each other. Previously, Chaeyoung from TWICE colored her hair orange, and BLACKPINK fans claimed she was copying Lisa’s iconic orange hair and bangs look from 2018.

TWICE’s latest album BETWEEN 1&2 makes a new record on Billboard

minaron #TalkThatTalk @godmitzu Twice having the time of their lives singing Hands Up in the karaoke room, they turned it into a party Twice having the time of their lives singing Hands Up in the karaoke room, they turned it into a party 😭 https://t.co/rXvd99bovO

The nine-member group continues to dazzle fans with new records on the Billboard chart with their latest album BETWEEN 1&2. BETWEEN 1&2 is ranked at number 9 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart, their second consecutive week in the top 10 on the aforementioned chart.

The group's album sold 28000 units becoming their first ever album to chart in the Billboard Top 200 for two consecutive weeks.

Additionally, BETWEEN 1&2 spent its second consecutive week ranked number one on Billboard’s World Album chart.

TWICE's mini album BETWEEN 1 & 2 was released on August 28.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far