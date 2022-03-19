TWICE fans ask for justice for Tzuyu given the idol's noticeable absence in #TWICE4 DVD

While TWICE's recently released Japanese best album TWICE4 left fans across the world hooked, several were left upset with the lack of Tzuyu.

Released on March 16, 2022, TWICE4 is the fourth Japanese best album by the popular girl group. Along with the Japanese versions of the songs, the album also consists of the More & More – Japanese Version Music Video Making Movie, as a part of the album DVD.

Fans of TWICE were upset at Tzuyu's absence

While Japanese fans of TWICE were elated to hear the girl group perform in their language, several fans couldn’t help but notice Tzuyu's absence from the introduction to the More & More – Japanese Version Music Video Making Movie.

Deus 🌦️ @gradeusm

Are you not embarrassed releasing YOUR group's CD and doesn't even bother checking if there are any members being left out or any mistake

JYPe trash

#RESPECTTZUYU #respectTwice TWICE IS 9Are you not embarrassed releasing YOUR group's CD and doesn't even bother checking if there are any members being left out or any mistakeJYPe trash TWICE IS 9Are you not embarrassed releasing YOUR group's CD and doesn't even bother checking if there are any members being left out or any mistakeJYPe trash#RESPECTTZUYU #respectTwice https://t.co/pSidcMiJva

While the idol was seen in the group shots at the start of the movie, Tzuyu did not get a solo shot while all other members appeared solo on stage, in order of their ages. While Nayeon was the first, it was expected that the maknae would get time in the spotlight. Instead of showing their youngest member, another shot of Momo was shown instead.

However, it does not end there. The Taiwanese singer was also noticeably absent in the Japanese music video for I CAN’T STOP ME. While the singer got several solo shots in the Korean version of the music video, they were markedly missing in the Japanese version.

vin @minashood tzuyu has been constantly working hard year after year proving that she's more than just a pretty face. she's an extraordinary dancer, singer, and performer of the nation's girl group, twice. hurts to not see her included because she deserves so much. tzuyu deserves better. tzuyu has been constantly working hard year after year proving that she's more than just a pretty face. she's an extraordinary dancer, singer, and performer of the nation's girl group, twice. hurts to not see her included because she deserves so much. tzuyu deserves better.

Given the circumstances, it did not take long for ONCEs across the globe to notice this anomaly. #TzuyuDeservesBetter began trending on Twitter, fans calling out Tzuyu's alleged mistreatment at the hands of JYP Entertainment.

JYP Entertainment issues an apology

The agency, however, was quick to respond. Shortly after the outrage peaked, JYP Entertainment released an official statement, explaining Tzuyu's lack of presence in both the videos. They posted the notice via the group's official Japanese Twitter account.

"Thank you very much for your continued support of TWICE. Regarding the contents of ‘More & More – Japanese Version’ Music Video Making Movie included in the DVD of #TWICE4 Limited First Press Version B (WPZL-31947) released March 16 (Wednesday), during the final stages of the production when making the video master, a system glitch occurred causing only the cuts to be replaced."

The agency claimed that a system glitch had caused some clips to go missing and went on to apologize to all the fans who were hurt.

"We deeply apologize for the great deal of inconvenience and unpleasant feelings we have caused to the members and everyone involved, as well as to the fans who always support us. In the future, we will pay close attention to prevent this from happening again and make every effort to prevent a recurrence."

JYP Entertainment has also announced that the corrected version will be made available on the ‘TWICE JAPAN OFFICIAL' YouTube Channel at 09.00 pm on March 18.

While the apology appeared to appease some fans, several others stated that the footage should have been checked for errors before the distribution of the DVDs.

nana19930403 @nana19930403 @JYPETWICE_JAPAN I really want to know what "system" you utilized? Omg, you dont review at all, right? @JYPETWICE_JAPAN I really want to know what "system" you utilized? Omg, you dont review at all, right?

Amanda Wei @AmandaWei_TW

why it always happened to Tzuyu ?

And can you explain why ICSM Tzuyu's part one of her solo screen time became Mina + Momo + whole group ?



#RESPECTTZUYU @JYPETWICE_JAPAN Are you kidding me? System error? Can you explainwhy it always happened to Tzuyu ?And can you explain why ICSM Tzuyu's part one of her solo screen time became Mina + Momo + whole group ? @JYPETWICE_JAPAN Are you kidding me? System error? Can you explain why it always happened to Tzuyu ?And can you explain why ICSM Tzuyu's part one of her solo screen time became Mina + Momo + whole group ?#RESPECTTZUYU

Meanwhile, the corrected version of the More & More – Japanese Version Music Video Making Movie has now been uploaded to the group's Japanese YouTube channel.

