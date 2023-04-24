TWICE World Tour Europe and Asia 2023: Tickets, presale, venues, dates and more 

TWICE is back with another leg of their Ready To Be world tour, scheduled to take place from September 2 to September 30, 2023, in venues across Europe and Asia. The tour is in support of the band's recently released mini album, Ready to Be, released on March 10, 2023.

Twice announced the European and Asian leg of their world tour, which will be preceded by shows in Australia and the US, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the European and Asian shows will be available from April 27, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets will be available from https://www.ticketmaster.com/twice-tickets/artist and https://www.livenation.sg/artist-twice-1263683.

Tickets are also available for the North American and Oceanian leg of the tour, which takes place from May 2023 to July 2023 in venues across the US and Australia. It is currently priced at $70 plus processing fees.

TWICE is building momentum for their album with a tour

The group released its most recent album, Ready to Be, on March 10, 2023, and has been on tour ever since to promote it. The album has been a critical success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Korean Circle album chart, as well as on the US World album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

April 15, 2023 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

April 16, 2023 – Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

May 3, 2023 – Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena

May 6, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia, at Rod LAver Arena

May 13, 2023 – Osaka, Japan, at Yanmar Stadium Nagai

May 14, 2023 – Osaka, Japan, at Yanmar Stadium Nagai

May 20, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan, at Ajinomoto Stadium

May 21, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan, at Ajinomoto Stadium

June 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Sofi Stadium

June 13, 2023 – Oakland, California, at Oakland Arena

June 16, 2023 – Seattle, Washington, at Tacoma Dome

June 21, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Globe Life Field

June 24, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

June 28, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

July 2, 2023 – Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena

July 6, 2023 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, at Metlife Stadium

July 9, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Truist Park

September 2, 2023 – Singapore, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

September 8, 2023 – London, United Kingdom, at The O2 Arema

September 11, 2023 – Paris, France, at Accor Arena

September 14, 2023 – Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena

September 23, 2023 – Bangkok, Thailand, at Impact Arena

September 30, 2023 – Bulacan, Philippines, at Philippine Arena

Tracing TWICE and their music career

TWICE was formed in 2015 by JYP Entertainment as a collaboration between JYP contestants Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, and Chaeyoung as well as Tzuyu and Momo. The group released its debut EP, The Story Begins, on October 20, 2015. The EP peaked at number 3 on the Circle album chart.

The group released its debut studio album, Twicetagram, on October 30, 2017. The album was a commercial hit, peaking at number 3 on the Circle album chart, as well as number 7 on the Japanese Oricon album chart.

The group achieved critical acclaim with their ninth EP, More & More, released on June 1, 2020. The EP won the Album Bonsang award at the 2021 Golden Disc Awards in South Korea. It also peaked as the chart-topper on both Circle and Oricon album charts upon its release.

