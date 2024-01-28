“Next-level entertainment!”: Nicki Minaj announcing new track, ‘Big Foot’ amid her Megan Thee Stallion beef sparks wild reactions online

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj are currently engaged in an intense rivalry. As per sources like the Music Times, there has been a new development in their dispute.

Megan recently dropped a diss track titled HISS on Friday, January 26. In it, she ripped out Nicki and addressed her husband, Kenneth Petty, as a s*x offender.

However, Minaj also made fun of Megan by revealing a sneak peek at an untitled song that hasn't been released. She made the announcement via X and Instagram Live. The song is called Big Foot. It is reportedly aimed at Stallion.

The song has lyrics like:

"Bad b***h she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The b***h fell off, I said get up on your good foot."

Once the news of Nicki Minaj's new song was made viral, social media took to X to react to the entire thing.

Netizens react as Minaj announces the title of her upcoming song (Image via X / @asadjamil408)

Netizens react as Nicki Minaj takes a dig at Megan Thee Stallion and announces her new track called Big Foot

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are verbally attacking each other via their songs (Image via Facebook / Nicki Minaj / Megan Thee Stallion)

The rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have verbally attacked each other in their new tracks. This entire incident has escalated their ongoing rivalry.

Nicki recently made fun of Megan in her song FTCU. In the song, Nicki mentioned Tory Lanez, who shot at Megan, and Iggy Azalea, who supported Lanez.

On the other hand, Megan dropped her brand-new song, HISS, on Friday, January 26. In the song, she warns anyone trying to use her for political advantage. She further clarified that she has no problem criticizing those who have wronged her during her ascent to stardom.

The opening lines of HISS are:

"I just wanna kick this sh*t off by sayin' f*ck y'all. I ain't gotta clear my name on a motherf*ckin' thing. Every time I get mentioned, one of y'all b*tch a*s n**gas get twenty-four hours of attention."

Throughout this song, Megan continued to berate Nicki. She even mentioned "Megan's Law," but refrained from naming her. According to this law, law enforcement is required to notify the public about any local s*x offenders.

This is a jab at Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty. Kenny entered a guilty plea to attempted r*pe at the age of 16, making him a registered s*xual offender. Since July 2022, he has been under house arrest.

Following this, Nicki started answering right away. She declared the release of a song called Big Foot on her official social media platforms. Since then, "#BigFoot" has even started to trend on social media. In addition, Nicki even began to like memes featuring feet designed to make fun of Meg.

Once the news of Nicki Minaj’s new song was made public, social media users took to X to react to the same.

The singer of Pink Friday 2 or Megan Thee Stallion, didn't say anything further related to their ongoing feud or the latest albums.

