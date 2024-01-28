“Still 3 more Grammya than you”: Internet reacts as Nicki Minaj seemingly responds to Megan Thee Stallion’s diss 

Nicki Minaj seemingly responded to the latest Megan Stallion Thee track HISS and the diss at her by Thee in the song. On January 25, 2024, the singer posted a clip on her Instagram Live revealing a new track with the line:

Minaj: “3 Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat.”

The three Grammys mentioned in the snippet corroborate the three Megan Thee Stallion won throughout her career. The response by Minaj comes after HISS had the following diss at her, referring to Minaj's December diss at Megan:

Megan: "ima big dog b***h can’t lil sis me h*** get views when they tryna diss me make one move gottem in a tizzy killing sh*t that’s why they tryna RIP me"

The back and forth between the two artists has become viral on social media, and the internet has responded to it with a variety of reactions, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Nicki Minaj response to Megan Thee Stallion single

Netizens quickly reacted to Nicki Minaj's response to the new Megan Thee Stallion single, taking to social media, particularly X(formerly known as Twitter), to express their feelings on the matter.

Some netizens responded to the back and forth between the singers by amplifying the matter to more netizens. Others reacted with surprise and humor to the matter.

The feud between the two rappers began way back in 2020 after Megan Thee Stallion collaborated with Cardi B, who was not on good terms with Nicki Minaj at the time.

This led to Minaj unfollowing Stallion in January 2021, sparking the first rumors about a rift between the two. This was followed by the former's single, Seeing Green, in May 2021, with the single allegedly taking potshots at the latter.

This was followed by Stallion's release of her single, Thot S-t, in June, 2021 which was speculated to be a response to the earlier Minaj single. The back and forth continued thereafter in the following year, with the release of Super Freaky Girl by Minaj in 2022, which once again allegedly dissed at Stallion.

In 2023, the feud heated up, with Minaj releasing the single Red Ruby Da Sleeze in March 2023, with the following lyrics:

"I don’t f***iwith horses since Christopher Reeves.That .40 cal make ’em dance like a go-go."

The release of the single sparked speculation that the single was referencing to Stallion's 2020 shooting by Tony Lanez with the words 'horses' and '40.cal'. This was followed by further tension after Nicki Minaj allegedly dissed Stallion during her performance with Lil Wayne in Rolling Loud California.

It is of note that most of the back and forth between the two rappers do not name each other for legal or other unstated reasons. Thus, the feud between the two is mostly played out within their respective fandoms.

