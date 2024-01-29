What happened to Megan Thee Stallion's parents? Beef between the rapper and Nicki Minaj explained

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion unveiled her latest single, titled Hiss, on January 26. The song had the lyrics, “These h*es don’t be mad at Megan [referring to herself]/These h*es mad at Megan’s Law,” which Nicki Minaj has perceived as a diss track targeting her.

Trigger warning: This article mentions terms that could upset the readers. Kindly exercise discretion.

For those unaware, Megan’s Law is a 1994 federal law that mandates law enforcement to share information (about location and whereabouts during post-prison time) about registered or re-registered sex offenders and child molesters with the public.

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Perry, is a registered offender who has been part of Megan’s Law’s California database since 2020. He was convicted of attempted rape in 1995. As a result, Nicki Minaj assumed Megan Thee Stallion was referring to her and her husband in her latest track, Hiss, and called her out via an Instagram Live.

The Pink Friday rapper tagged Megan Thee Stallion as a “bullet fragment foot b*tch” and "big foot" who was “lying on her dead mother” and had nobody else to love her. Notably, both of Stallion’s parents have passed away.

All you need to know about Megan Thee Stallion’s parents

Born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete in San Antonio, Texas, the Cobra rapper was raised by a single mother, Holly Aleece Thomas, who rapped under the stage name Holly-Wood in Houston and later in Pearland and was also a bill collector. Meanwhile, her father, Joseph Pete Jr., served time in prison on weapons charges until she was 8 years old, as per Distractify.

According to The Sun, Megan Thee Stallion’s mother died in March 2019 after a prolonged battle with a malignant brain tumor. Back then, she shared the news via Instagram, writing, “The best mom in the whole world. The strongest woman on the planet. I can’t even put complete sentences together rn. RIP mama.”

In an interview with Vulture in 2019, Stallion shared that she was inspired by her mother (also her manager) to pursue music and would accompany her frequently to the studio as a kid.

“So, when she would take me to the studio with her, she would think I’m in the next room doing little kid stuff, coloring, watching TV, and I’m really like ear to the door, thinking, ‘Yeah, uh-huh I’mma do that, too’,” she stated.

Her father passed away in 2011, when she was a 15-year-old high school freshman. Megan Thee Stallion told Marie Claire in 2020 that she learned not to settle for less in a relationship from her dad, calling him a strong and positive influence who taught her not to “lower my standards.”

When she graduated from Southern Texas University in December 2021, she dedicated her Bachelor of Science degree in healthcare administration to her late mother, father, and grandmother.

She wrote on Instagram, “Megan Thee Graduate. I know my parents are looking down on me so proud,” alongside images of her in her graduation cap and gown. Around the same time, she also told People that she wanted her “big mama to be proud” of her, referring to her grandma.

Exploring, in brief, the latest feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj’s husband of four years (since 2019), Kenneth Petty, failed to register as an offender in California, following which his name was included in the state’s Megan’s Law database in 2020. He was convicted for the attempted physical assault of Jennifer Hough in New York in 1995, for which he served four years in prison.

In her latest song Hiss, Megan Thee Stallion called out “h*es,” stating how they were not really mad about her but rather “Megan’s Law,” drawing Nicki Minaj’s attention. While Stallion didn’t mention Minaj or Petty’s names anywhere in the song, the Anaconda rapper took it personally and shaded her back on Instagram Live.

“Bullet fragment foot b*tch… You bringing up a 30-year-old tea from when this man [Kenneth Petty] was a 15-year-old person, child. You bringing up a 30-year-old tea cause no man has ever and will ever f*cking love you, and lying on your dead mother.”

Minaj later went on to rap “Lying on your dead Mama” alongside “and she lied and she cried” repeatedly, while also calling Megan Thee Stallion names and cussing throughout. Before the Instagram Live, Nicki Minaj also asked Stallion to “conjure up her mother and apologize” as the Hiss lyrics were “disgusting.”

It is noteworthy that besides her husband, Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj is also a convicted molested who faced charges in 2017 for the physical assault of his 11-year-old stepdaughter, as per Page Six.

The beef between the Savage rapper and the Chun-Li artist dates back to 2023, when Minaj referred to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion by Tory Lanez in her singles Red Ruby da Sleeze and FTCU. During the shooting, Stallion suffered foot injuries, for which Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.

