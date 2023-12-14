Tory Lanez's driver and bodyguard, Jauquan Smith, recently submitted a statement in the case of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting which started circulating on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. He insinuated that her former best friend Kelsey Harris could be the one who shot Megan, not Lanez.

Smith claimed that Megan, mentioned "Ms. Pete" in the filings, and "Ms. Harris" began to fight "both verbally and physically," the night of the shooting, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

He added that he saw "Ms. Harris" with a gun and Lanez ran towards Harris, struggling to get the weapon from her when a shot was fired.

A netizen talks about Tory's loyalty towards Harris. (Image via X/@SaycheeseDGTL)

The internet has raised divided opinions on social media, with some believing the driver's side of the story. Others are skeptical of the sudden statement as it suggests Tory went to jail for Harris.

Lanez is currently serving his 10-year sentence at the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, as per The Guardian.

Tory Lanez's driver says Kelsey Harris could have shot Megan Thee Stallion in new letter

Tory Lanez was convicted in December 2022 for assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford in August this year.

His driver and bodyguard, Jauquan Smith has recalled his version of events and allegedly submitted a legal statement that went viral on social media this Wednesday.

According to Smith's letter, on the night of Kylie Jenner's July 2020 party, he was acting as a driver for Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kelsey Harris, as per XXL.

Smith said Megan Jovon Ruth Pete (Thee Stallion) and Lanez got into an argument in the car, which ultimately led her to get out and sit at a nearby bus stop. According to him, Tory Lanez got out of the vehicle to talk to her, and eventually, they both got back in the car, as per Complex.

After a few minutes, Ms Harris inquired about the fight, to which Lanez revealed that "he and Ms. Pete had been intimate and dating."

The driver added that this made Harris upset as Lanez and her had been in a similar relationship before any intimacy between him and Megan.

Allegedly, Harris and Meg then began to fight "both verbally and physically" as they got out of the car. Smith said:

"The whole incident happened so quickly, within just a couple of minutes."

He claimed he saw Kelsey Harris with a gun when he was trying to break up the fight and was pulling Megan toward the car. Smith said he witnessed Tory Lanez and Kelsey struggle over the firearm before hearing shots.

Netizens have given divided opinions over the matter. Some of the reactions are given below.

Megan Thee Stallion went on Instagram Live on December 13, 2023, to set the record straight. She addressed her ex-best friend saying:

"Kelsey, if you didn’t do it, why won’t you just say, 'I did not do it?'"

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Megan added:

"I know who shot me, I said who shot me and that’s why the f*ck you in jail. Y’all muthaf*ckas are dragging it online like there’s some new evidence. There’s no new evidence. Muthaf*ckin’ witnesses went missing. I wonder why the witnesses went missing. Did y’all pay them? Why y’all showing up now? It’s about to be 2024. Y’all still f*ckin’ with me. Why? Because y’all see me moving on and doing better."

Smith clarified in the letter that he wanted to testify during Tory Lanez's trial but was prevented from doing so by the District Attorney and identified his former employer as well as a "close personal friend," as per XXL.