Fact Check: Has Tory Lanez been released on bail? Viral claim sparks meme fest online

Claims of Tory Lanez being released from prison on bail have spread like wildfire across social media, days after the hashtag ‘FreeToryLanez’ was trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Many took to reacting to the latest announcement online.

However, reports of his prison release are far from the truth. The rapper is still in jail. His father, Sonstar Peterson took to social media as well to address the claims going viral online.

For those unversed, Tory Lanez is currently being held in the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. The rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison after shooting and wounding fellow singer Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

As Tory Lanez was serving time, netizens fell into the assumption that he was released from prison on bail. The origin of the claims were unknown at the time of writing this article. Nonetheless, netizens took to the internet to react to the announcement with a barrage of memes.

Expand Tweet

Tory Lanez continues to be in prison

X user @meghanncuniff, who is a legal affairs journalist, took to the social media platform to confirm that “the California Court of Appeal has not let Tory Lanez out of prison.” She shared a photo of the legal Docket (Register of Actions), which showed that the rapper was not released from prison and that his bail request was still pending as of October 10.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to the false claims spreading rapidly across the internet, Cuniff noted:

“I gotta say this was an absolutely hilarious 45 minutes of being bombarded with questions about Lanez getting bail, posting that it’s BS, then listening to a Twitter Spaces in which the people saying he got bail realized in real time it was BS. Epic.”

As the journalist presented the legal docket, it is safe to say that Tory Lanez is not out of prison. Yet, people reacted to the viral claim with hilarious memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tory Lanez’s father takes to social media as ‘FreeToryLanez’ trends on X

Sonstar Peterson recently took to Instagram to thank fans for their support. The father claimed that his son’s sentencing is linked to “spiritual warfare.” While sharing that he is “confident” in God, he stated that his son Lanez’s “voice will not be silenced.”

As the The Lady of Namek singer continues to fight his sentencing, his legal team has filed yet another bail request. The rapper’s attorneys had filed a motion a motion for bail in September 14 as well however, it was rejected by Judge Herriford.

According to Cuniff, the rapper wishes to rent a home in Los Angeles from an acquaintance who rents “”exotic” homes and cars.”

According to Page Six, the rapper is “scared for his life and safety in prison.” It seems like the singer hopes to get out due to the multiple murders happening in the facility this year. A source told the publication:

“He stands in a 5-foot-3, so his size is definitely a setback. He is housed with real hardcore criminals, murderers. So he is really hoping that his lawyers will be able to continue to fight for his freedom while he maintains his innocence. The whole thing is a mess.”

Speaking about his sentence, rapper Spicer Loc, who was incarcerated in the past said that the rapper would not be in trouble as long as he stays “cool, be himself, he should be alright, man.”