What did Tory Lanez say about Megann Cuniff? Reporter's tweet goes viral as rapper's final appeal is denied

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez made some unsavory comments on Journalist Megann Cuniff after he was officially sent to prison for his 10-year jail term in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. On September 15, Cuniff, who has been covering the crime case since it began, took to her X handle to announce that the 31-year-old star has officially been imprisoned.

Cuniff said that Lanez discussed his bail petition with officials from Unite The People, who approved his bail request. Jose Baez, widely known for representing Casey Anthony in court, was unable to appear on Lanez's behalf owing to "prior commitments."

In a separate tweet, Megann Cuniff stated that Lanez chose "his final courtroom moments" to insult her, and called her a "googly-eyed b***h."

Screenshot of Megann Cuniff's X post revealing that Tory Lanez insulted her in his final courtroom moments. (Photo via @meghanncuniff/X)

Tory Lanez had asked Judge Herriford to allow him to reside in the same house as his kid, and if his request was granted, he would rent a property from a guy who rents out exotic mansions and vehicles. However, his pleas were denied, and Judge Herriford said:

“The motion will be denied and proceedings concluded. Thank you.”

Before being led away, Lanez smiled at his supporters, including his father and colleagues from the Unite the People legal services organization.

Tory Lanez's 10-year prison sentence has been called "disproportionate" by his reps

After the sentence, the CEO of the Unite the People nonprofit organization, Caesar McDowell, shared their concerns about the trial and how Tory Lanez was not fair.

On September 14, outside the court, Lanez said:

“To be convicted for 10 years in state prison for your first time being in prison, we feel that that’s disproportionate, We feel that he wasn’t given a fair shake."

The verdict was reached after Tory Lanez had his request for probation rejected, prior to the sentencing that took place a month ago, because his counsel argued that he suffered from an addiction to alcohol and drugs and should instead go into a rehab center. His appeal for a new trial was also turned down by Herriford in May 2023.

Tory Lanez has used up all of his appeals in the case involving the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in her foot. This final development in the case comes soon after it was disclosed that the "Lie to Me" rapper had first rejected a four-year plea offer in order to take his chances with the California jury.

In August 2023, Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison by Judge David Herrinford. He faced a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison, as well as deportation to Canada, which will continue to be enforced after he is released. Megan Thee Stallion submitted a statement describing the difficulties she has had after the incident before his sentence.

In it, Stallion attacked Tory for downplaying her "trauma" in later music releases and fabricating stories about the incident, which left her with gunshot fragments in both feet. She said that as a consequence, since the incident, she has "not experienced a single day of peace."