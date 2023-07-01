“Every K-pop fandom needs to know this” Fans concerned as TXT's Yeonjun expresses disappointment over fans’ airport behavior

TXT's Choi Yeonjun posted a message on the K-pop social platform, Weverse, on Thursday, June 29, 2023, to address the misbehavior of the group's fans at the Incheon airport. While it is quite common for fans to be at the airports to catch glimpses of their favorite K-pop stars, on Thursday, the band saw something harsh and unexpected.

When they were at the airport, fans of Tomorrow x Together (TXT) were seen behaving incredibly recklessly and pushing each other, without considering the others. While this is quite a common sight, Yeonjun noticed something that was quite harsh. He saw a woman with a little baby and an elderly woman caught in the chaos. Needless to say, this led him to speak up and address the situation.

In his Weverse statement, the idol spoke about the situation and asked his fans to be a little more careful. When fans saw the post on the social media platform, they took to other platforms to share their thoughts and said that fans needed to be a little more considerate. One fan even went on to say:

Fans applaud TXT's Yeonjun for addressing the issue of fans crowding airports on social media

As mentioned earlier, fans often gather at airports to catch a glimpse of their favorite K-pop stars. They often wait for hours to see their idols either as they arrive or depart. The energy and excitement is felt by nearly everyone around as the fans cheer, scream, and wave their handmade signs.

However, it isn't such a positive experience every single time as fans often rush to secure the best spot or try to get as close as they can to their idols. The atmosphere is charged with anticipation, excitement, happiness, and impatience as well as the occasional frenzy.

TXT's Yeonjun, who was flying overseas along with his bandmates for their next schedule, addressed a recent incident in his Weverse post. He expressed his thoughts on the matter and said that he was deeply disturbed by the same.

He added that while he appreciates the love and support from his fans, he needed to emphasize the fact that they needed to behave responsibly in public spaces like airports. Yeonjun said that airports aren't just made for K-pop idols but for others too, who deserve respect and privacy.

TXT Yeonjun's post on Weverse (image via Weverse/TXT_YEONJUN)

"I'm leaving this post, hoping the fans who came to the airport today could see this. It's a space with a lot of people, not just us, so I'd appreciate it if the fans could keep order and manners a little more. Of course, it was unintentional of you, but I was very embarrassed to see a mother with her baby and the older people bumped by you, and some people went against the escalator, and I was so sorry for them, but I couldn't apologize because it was so crowded. I'd appreciate it if you could be a little careful, please!" read his post on Weverse. (Translation via Weverse)

Yeonjun posted a message in Korean, raising awareness among their fanbase. his message reminded fans that they need to behave in a considerate manner. Needless to say, when fans saw the post, they responded positively to it. While some said that they understood the importance of respecting others' boundaries, others asked fellow fans to refrain from gathering at airports and behaving recklessly.

𓆩Ruby𓆪 27th Jan•🦋⁵• @Poppin_star13 twitter.com/beombastlc/sta… wire위레 @BEOMBASTlC taehyun and yeonjun have already spoke up about this kind of situation because of those damn ssg.. please have some manners!! taehyun and yeonjun have already spoke up about this kind of situation because of those damn ssg.. please have some manners!! https://t.co/78mljbA9I7 To be honest I’m happy txt always call these obsessive people out because I’m not sure if they are even aware of that their behaviour is affecting the boys and people around them? sadly these people will not listen to them like last time To be honest I’m happy txt always call these obsessive people out because I’m not sure if they are even aware of that their behaviour is affecting the boys and people around them? sadly these people will not listen to them like last time😒 twitter.com/beombastlc/sta…

𝔉𝔯𝔞𝔤𝔦𝔩𝔢 ✙ 𖧵 숩 DILT 07/07 @frostywnzzn finally someone spoke about the mobbing at airports because the situation is unbearable nowadays, not only for txt, but many other artists too.

thank you yeonjun for saying it finally someone spoke about the mobbing at airports because the situation is unbearable nowadays, not only for txt, but many other artists too.thank you yeonjun for saying it https://t.co/uDxPK80Vgu

⟬⟭Jade2a⁷⟭⟬7️⃣ᵇʸ ʲᵏ#SevenIsComing Jul 14, 1PM KST @Jade2a1 I will start to not posting anything about airport departure or arrival if the members didn't post about it first. It's not safe to encourage people to come to the airport. Yoongi said so, & I came across this post from Yeonjun, too. Please respect other people at the airport,too I will start to not posting anything about airport departure or arrival if the members didn't post about it first. It's not safe to encourage people to come to the airport. Yoongi said so, & I came across this post from Yeonjun, too. Please respect other people at the airport,too https://t.co/ZGC4RiIJ15

Sal68💜 FESTA¹⁰ @7btsfilmout I don't usually engage with other Artists comments, but I can't help but share this from TXT's Yeonjun.



There's a huge problem with fans hounding Artists at airports. There must be a solution the Agencies/Airports/gov't/etc can come up with. 1st, fans just stop this behavior. I don't usually engage with other Artists comments, but I can't help but share this from TXT's Yeonjun. There's a huge problem with fans hounding Artists at airports. There must be a solution the Agencies/Airports/gov't/etc can come up with. 1st, fans just stop this behavior. https://t.co/PzdYc1RUB9

dany ⁷ 🍀birthday girl era 🎂 @woniepedia This is horrifying and sad, yeonjun came on Weverse to ask for common decency. Like we always try to say on here airports are pubblic places there’s other people, if you guys start To mob idols there u are risking not only your safety or the idol’s but also of all the others This is horrifying and sad, yeonjun came on Weverse to ask for common decency. Like we always try to say on here airports are pubblic places there’s other people, if you guys start To mob idols there u are risking not only your safety or the idol’s but also of all the others https://t.co/EB4r3em8od

TXT's recent endeavors

TXT has been a trending topic in the music scene lately with their highly anticipated collaboration with the Jonas Brothers. The song titled Do It Like That is scheduled for release on July 7, 2023.

Teasers for the song have already been unveiled, creating excitement among fans. Both TXT and the Jonas Brothers have been actively promoting this special collaboration.

In addition to their musical endeavors, TXT has also announced the release of a documentary titled Our Lost Summer on July 28, 2023. This documentary will delve into their journey as K-pop idols during their teenage years, providing a glimpse into their experiences and growth in the industry.

With these exciting announcements, TXT continues to captivate fans and attract worldwide attention, showcasing their talent.

Poll : 0 votes