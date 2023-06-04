10 most followed K-pop idols on Instagram in 2023 

In this digital age, where connections are forged through screens and likes hold immense importance, the most followed K-pop idols on Instagram hold the global power. The social media platform has become a playground for fans to keep up with their favorite celebrities, and when it comes to K-pop, the excitement reaches a whole new level.

With the growing global popularity of K-pop idols, Instagram allows K-pop idols to show the fans the behind-the-scenes of their lives and deliver a lot more information than on screens. Be it with Taehyung’s casual shirtless pictures or Lisa spamming Instagram with tour pictures, fans love to know more about their favourite artist and wait for their every update.

On that note, let's dive into the glittering world of K-pop and discover which idols are most followed K-pop idols on Instagram in 2023.

From RM to Lisa: Here are the top ten most followed K-pop idols on Instagram in 2023

10) RM

With over 44.1 million followers, BTS’ leader RM, also known as Rap Monster, holds the 10th position on this list of most followed K-pop idols on Instagram. RM's Instagram feed is filled with aesthetic shots appreciating nature, art, cycling, and new music. Moreover, he frequently updates his Instagram stories with new artists' songs, giving ARMY a glimpse into his daily vibes.

9) Jin

Next on the list of most followed K-pop idols on Instagram is Jin, the eldest member of BTS, with over 45.5 million followers. Jin's Instagram perfectly reflects his personality, showing fans goofy pictures of the members, his ocean adventures, dedicated posts to ARMYs, and his cooking skills. His latest post includes a picture of j-hope's last day before military enlistment, which garnered over 13 million likes.

8) SUGA

BTS member SUGA, also known as Agust D, claims the eighth position on the most followed K-pop idols on Instagram, with over 45.6 million followers. Initially finding Instagram challenging to navigate, SUGA now visits the app frequently. His feed mainly consists of photos from various events, including his solo tour, SUCHWITA promotions, and even basketball games.

7) j-hope

BTS' j-hope secures the seventh position in the list of most followed K-pop idols on Instagram with 45.6 million followers, as of this writing. Known for his diligence, j-hope maintains a visual theme with a dark vibe aesthetic on his feed. He is often the first to like and comment on other BTS members' pictures, showcasing his support and camaraderie within the group.

6) Jimin

Despite using Instagram the least among the BTS members, Jimin boasts an impressive following of over 50.1 million. In 2023, Jimin started sharing his travels and collaborations, breaking away from any specific theme. He prefers to communicate primarily with fans through Weverse, fostering a more personal connection.

5) V

V, also known as Taehyung, steals the spotlight as the most followed K-pop idol among all BTS members, with over 59.6 million followers on Instagram. V's feed often follows a blur aesthetic, and he shares updates on his recent activities and brand promotions. His latest Instagram update featuring his dyed hair has sparked rumors about his upcoming solo project, KTH1.

4) Rose

Rosé from BLACKPINK has amassed over 72.2 million followers and joins the list of most followed K-pop idols on Instagram. As a Tiffany ambassador, her feed is filled with a flurry of brand promotions, tour pictures, and, most importantly, mirror selfies. Rose's captivating style and charm continue to mesmerize fans around the world.

3) Jisoo

Jisoo claims the third spot on the list of most followed K-pop idols on Instagram, with over 73.5 million followers. As the Flower singer, Jisoo's Instagram showcases goofy behind-the-scenes pictures of herself and the members during their tours. Currently diagnosed with COVID-19, Jisoo will be missed by her Japan BLINKs as she takes time to rest and receive proper care.

2) Jennie

With over 79.5 million followers, BLACKPINK's Jennie secures the second spot as the second-most followed K-pop idol on Instagram. The year 2023 has been remarkable for Jennie, with ongoing promotions for her Hollywood debut in The Idol and BLACKPINK tour. Her recent appearance at Chanel's Métiers d’art Dakar Show, where she performed a cover of Killing Me Softly With His Song, created a social media frenzy.

1) Lisa

With a staggering 94.4 million followers, Lisa of BLACKPINK claims the crown as the most followed K-pop idol on Instagram. Not only is she the most popular member of BLACKPINK but she is also a global ambassador for Celine and Bulgari. Lisa continues to surprise BLINKs every day with her renewed energy and captivating performances during the group's tour.

Poll : 0 votes