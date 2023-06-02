“I am overfilled with emotions”: BTS’ SUGA gives ARMYs a special gift by inviting Jin as Suchwita’s upcoming guest

In June 2, 2023, BTS’ SUGA gave fans a special gift to celebrate their tenth anniversary by having the eldest member, Jin, as a guest on his drinking talk show, Suchwita. The teaser for Suchwita episode 12 released on the same day, which threw the ARMY fandom into chaos.

Jin was the first BTS member to enlist in the military. He enlisted on December 13, 2022, but made sure to film enough content, even the ones surrounding the septet’s tenth anniversary coming up on June 13.

farah⁷💜 @hoyasrespect the Suchwita ep with jin was recorded 4 days before he was enlisted and yoongi decided to drop it on their 10th anniversary month cause he knows how much will that mean to all of us i am overfilled with emotions

ARMYs had initially spotted a bottle with Jin’s signature at one point in Suchwita’s episode. With the episode 12 teaser clearly showing BTS’ SUGA talking to his Jin hyung, ARMYs were both emotional and ecstatic to see The Astronaut singer once again on screen. Moreover, fans loved that he spilled the beans, revealing that he filmed Suchwita merely four days before his enlistment in the teaser.

BTS’ SUGA brings Jin back to ARMYs screens in Suchwita episode 12 as an anniversary special

Suchwita’s episode 12, slated to release on June 10, has been making ARMYs emotional. Till now, BTS’ SUGA has invited group mates RM and Jimin on his drinking show as a promotional activity for their solo debuts.

Suchwita’s upcoming episode will be released just three days before the septet’s tenth debut anniversary, and both BIGHIT MUSIC and Haegeum rapper ensured that it was special by releasing an episode featuring Jin, who is currently in the military.

As part of the 2023 BTS Festa promotions, the teaser of Suchwita episode 12 showed SUGA having a heartfelt conversation with Jin. The latter also gave a message to ARMYs, who he knew would be watching the video after he had enlisted.

The duo also had a light-hearted moment where the Haegeum rapper complained that he was “the hardest guest to invite.” Jin then revealed that it was the members’ idea and that he was filming for the show four days before enlistment.

The Astronaut singer also opened up about his insecurities. He shared that he believed that he “was someone who shouldn’t have debuted” and began listing the things he believed he was bad at. SUGA then reassured the singer by mentioning that he was a unique but important part of the team.

BTS’ SUGA is currently on the Asian leg of his SUGA | Agust D Tour. He wrapped the North American leg in May and recently performed in Japan. He will perform another night in Kanagawa, Japan, on May 4, and then head to Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea.

On the other hand, Jin was reported to be appointed as assistant drill instructor at the Yeoncheon army base. He is expected to complete his service and get discharged by June 2024.

