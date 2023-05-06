On May 2, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie debut appearance at the 2023 Met Gala in a vintage CHANEL ensemble left fans enchanted. The vintage outfit also had a meaningful history as it was recreated from Karl Lagerfeld’s work, made during his reign at CHANEL between 1983 to 2019.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Every year, several fashion and entertainment industry A-listers turn up for the event in dazzling outfits that are in support of the gala's theme. The event has been organized by Vogue and chaired by its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour since 1995.

The Met Gala 2023 theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. It was to honor the late German designer who has worked for many fashion brands like CHANEL, Fendi, and Balmain.

Fans flooded the internet with praise as BLACKPINK’s Jennie flaunted her CHANEL outfit at the 2023 Met Gala

According to a Korean media outlet, Jennie showcased Look 164 from Karl Lagerfeld’s Fall/Winter 1990 Ready To Wear collection.

The artist's outfit included a strapless white dress with a scallop neckline and a black belt, choker, and gloves. However, The original piece was kept secure, as the outfit from the 90s runway was recreated by CHANEL and not rented or borrowed.

This was mentioned by the idol in her interview with Vogue, where she also shared how delighted she was to be able to wear the dress.

CHANEL had recreated a similar outfit for the artist during the group’s BORN PINK concert in Paris in December 2022.

BLACKPINK's rapper was the talk of the Gala after her appearance during the event. Many also mentioned the outfit's simplicity and elegance. Here's how fans reacted on social media to the SOLO star's Met Gala 2023 debut.

More on BLACKPINK's Jennie at the Met Gala 2023

On May 1, Jennie, Anitta, and Sydney Sweeney confirmed that they would be attending the MetGala.

The SOLO artist also met up with other Korean stars at the Met Gala, including GOT7's Jackson Wang, who was in a black Louis Vuitton suit inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's signature look. The BLACKPINK member also met The Glory actress Song Hye-kyo, who graced the Met Gala red carpet in a blush pink Fendi gown.

