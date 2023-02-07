“MIAA Take Action”: ENHYPEN fans enraged with the unprofessional behavior displayed by the airport staff in Manila

ENHYPEN’s fans are enraged with the unprofessional behavior displayed by the airport staff towards the members of the boy band.
The Polaroid Love singers were in the Philippines recently for their MANIFESTO tour. While fans were elated with ENHYPEN’s performances, they were also displeased with how the members were treated at the Manila airport in Phillippines.
Despite an official statement from the airport authorities, fans are demanding that Manila airport’s higher authorities take action against staff members who displayed a poor code of conduct at the airport.
ENHYPEN's fans trended “MIAA Take Action” and “MIAA Hear Us” to notify that a mere statement of apology won’t pacify seething fans and the unprofessional staff members need to be penalized for their behavior.
ENHYPEN’s fans call out Manila airport’s staff members for their poor conduct towards the K-pop group
In the viral video below, an airport staff is seen doing her job and requesting ENHYPEN members to lower their masks. Fans found it slightly problematic as no airport staff would ask its passengers for facial verification at this stage of checking.
Passengers are required to lower their masks to verify their identity either at the boarding gate or before entry into the departure hall. Fans noticed that another staff member was recording the video, which was unprofessional.
ENHYPEN’s fans called out Manila airport staff members for their poor conduct towards the K-pop group. Take a look at some of the reactions below:
Additionally, the security staff was seen giggling and smiling while doing patdowns on the members, abusing their job profiles. Other staff members were spotted ignoring their duties and fangirling over the members by clicking their pictures and videos.
ENGENEs (the official fandom name for ENHYPEN) were upset that the staff abused their job access to mob the members. Not only did the staff film the Future-Perfect singers, but they also uploaded the videos online, which is unethical work practice.
ENGENEs have also raised a complaint that this is not the first time this has happened, and fans have raised a complaint in the past as well against Manila’s airport authorities. Fans are concerned as many of the Polaroid Love singers are young, and Ni-Ki is a minor.
Manila’s airport released an official statement of apology for ENHYPEN's fans
The Office for Transportation Security has issued an official statement of apology for ENGENEs.
Manila’s airport authorities have apologized on behalf of their unprofessional staff members who misused their job access to crowd the group’s members, illegally filmed them, and exhibited fan-like behavior, which is deemed unprofessional.
They revealed that they are currently investigating the matter to determine the extent of the violation committed by the airport staff members. After a thorough investigation, they will sanction the staff members found guilty based on the unprofessional behavior displayed towards Future-Perfect singers.
As per policy, they warned their staff members and personnel that unauthorized filming of celebrities at security checkpoints is strictly prohibited.
Despite the formal apology, ENGENEs have demanded stricter action against airport personnel and requested The Office for Transportation Security to penalize the guilty staff as harshly as possible.
At the time of this article’s writing, the boy band's agency Belift Lab, HYBE, and the tour organizers have not issued any official statements.