“MIAA Take Action”: ENHYPEN fans enraged with the unprofessional behavior displayed by the airport staff in Manila

ENHYPEN’s fans are enraged with the unprofessional behavior displayed by the airport staff towards the members of the boy band.

The Polaroid Love singers were in the Philippines recently for their MANIFESTO tour. While fans were elated with ENHYPEN’s performances, they were also displeased with how the members were treated at the Manila airport in Phillippines.

Despite an official statement from the airport authorities, fans are demanding that Manila airport’s higher authorities take action against staff members who displayed a poor code of conduct at the airport.

ENHYPEN's fans trended “MIAA Take Action” and “MIAA Hear Us” to notify that a mere statement of apology won’t pacify seething fans and the unprofessional staff members need to be penalized for their behavior.

temenyoongi @temenyoongi

1. Airport staff who don't discipline people around but are busy handing cameras to enhypen members

2. Where is the work code of ethics?

3. Airport staff secretly recorded enhypen members



MIAA TAKE ACTION

MIA HEAR US

#MIAAdoBetter @MIAAGovPH twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Let's write down the problem:1. Airport staff who don't discipline people around but are busy handing cameras to enhypen members2. Where is the work code of ethics?3. Airport staff secretly recorded enhypen membersMIAA TAKE ACTIONMIA HEAR US Let's write down the problem:1. Airport staff who don't discipline people around but are busy handing cameras to enhypen members2. Where is the work code of ethics?3. Airport staff secretly recorded enhypen membersMIAA TAKE ACTION MIA HEAR US#MIAAdoBetter @MIAAGovPH twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/93qjcgRQtD

ENHYPEN’s fans call out Manila airport’s staff members for their poor conduct towards the K-pop group

In the viral video below, an airport staff is seen doing her job and requesting ENHYPEN members to lower their masks. Fans found it slightly problematic as no airport staff would ask its passengers for facial verification at this stage of checking.

Passengers are required to lower their masks to verify their identity either at the boarding gate or before entry into the departure hall. Fans noticed that another staff member was recording the video, which was unprofessional.

ENHYPEN’s fans called out Manila airport staff members for their poor conduct towards the K-pop group. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

erin𖤐 @jakeuroll If it’s like a must or something there to check every person like that, they should use a guy instead of that woman, which does their properly or who doesn’t even know enha at all or something… If it’s like a must or something there to check every person like that, they should use a guy instead of that woman, which does their properly or who doesn’t even know enha at all or something…

Miski ⚘ @Chewonlv

First the @jakeuroll Why don't we trend a hashtag #protectourenha or something?First the @MIAAGovPH security being unprofessional and making members uncomfortable.Second belift overworking them&Had to comeback right after the concert and now they are preparing for the comeback. We love our #ENHYPEN @jakeuroll Why don't we trend a hashtag #protectourenha or something?First the @MIAAGovPH security being unprofessional and making members uncomfortable.Second belift overworking them&Had to comeback right after the concert and now they are preparing for the comeback. We love our #ENHYPEN

lulu♎️🦌mybambi @luluandhee @madefor_en Something’s wrong here. I’ve been to lots of airports, when you go through a scanner and there’s no beep it means you’re clear, no pat down are done. They only do that if scanner beeps and usually it’s a man that does it to a man, a female to a female. So suspicious. @madefor_en Something’s wrong here. I’ve been to lots of airports, when you go through a scanner and there’s no beep it means you’re clear, no pat down are done. They only do that if scanner beeps and usually it’s a man that does it to a man, a female to a female. So suspicious.

lou • saw enha • pcd @stanot7enha @madefor_en Oh god.. its not about being protective of enhypen but I remember passing through baggage check in the airport they don't do this checking.. this is really disgusting and disappointing.. now what will the boys think about the filipinos? That woman should get fired @madefor_en Oh god.. its not about being protective of enhypen but I remember passing through baggage check in the airport they don't do this checking.. this is really disgusting and disappointing.. now what will the boys think about the filipinos? That woman should get fired

Moonbaby 🌌 @guchaetama #MIAAdoBetter Wow seriously the MNL NAIA airport staff turn the security baggage check area into Enhypen hitouch session, instead of a table it's the freaking luggage conveyor belt 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♂️ #NAIA Wow seriously the MNL NAIA airport staff turn the security baggage check area into Enhypen hitouch session, instead of a table it's the freaking luggage conveyor belt 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♂️ #NAIA #MIAAdoBetter https://t.co/JjJpEz0sr8

🐈‍⬛ @seonyullz 4 days ago enhypen went back because of manifesto tour and airport staff filmed them in an area where it's strictly prohibited leaking their private information (flight info)



For obvious reasons engenes have blurred it out completely.

4 days ago enhypen went back because of manifesto tour and airport staff filmed them in an area where it's strictly prohibited leaking their private information (flight info)For obvious reasons engenes have blurred it out completely. https://t.co/6o1hi3UjLw

🐈‍⬛ @seonyullz

MANILA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT STAFF is : assaulting, mobbing, harassing, and leaking enhypen's private information.



https://t.co/QQsecwccdI



#MIAADoBetter — instances in whichMANILA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT STAFF is : assaulting, mobbing, harassing, and leaking enhypen's private information.https://t.co/QQsecwccdI — instances in which MANILA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT STAFF is : assaulting, mobbing, harassing, and leaking enhypen's private information. https://t.co/QQsecwccdI #MIAADoBetter

s.jin @_kmjkpkj @jakeuroll imagine scanning them using her hands and fan girling in the middle of her job, she act like unprofessional. @jakeuroll imagine scanning them using her hands and fan girling in the middle of her job, she act like unprofessional. 💀

Additionally, the security staff was seen giggling and smiling while doing patdowns on the members, abusing their job profiles. Other staff members were spotted ignoring their duties and fangirling over the members by clicking their pictures and videos.

ENGENEs (the official fandom name for ENHYPEN) were upset that the staff abused their job access to mob the members. Not only did the staff film the Future-Perfect singers, but they also uploaded the videos online, which is unethical work practice.

ENGENEs have also raised a complaint that this is not the first time this has happened, and fans have raised a complaint in the past as well against Manila’s airport authorities. Fans are concerned as many of the Polaroid Love singers are young, and Ni-Ki is a minor.

Manila’s airport released an official statement of apology for ENHYPEN's fans

HappyTitaA OT7 engene🔀🧬➖ 💚 @happytitaa



Can we use this as evidence and and file a complaint against that staff in our NAIA airport twitter.com/chwonbot/statu… ًً @chwonbot There is no reason to remove the mask. If you notice in the back the lady’s were filming and when Jake walked up you can see her telling her to ask him remove his mask. Jake even questioned her and I would too cause what the fuck?? And then she touched him too??? twitter.com/itsjakeday/sta… There is no reason to remove the mask. If you notice in the back the lady’s were filming and when Jake walked up you can see her telling her to ask him remove his mask. Jake even questioned her and I would too cause what the fuck?? And then she touched him too??? twitter.com/itsjakeday/sta… https://t.co/lOdFkHEw4i I am embarassed for our own Ph airport staff. Again, please act professionally to all and do not take advantage. 🤦‍♀️Our apologies to @ENHYPEN_members and staff.Can we use this as evidence and and file a complaint against that staff in our NAIA airport @AsiaEnhypen I am embarassed for our own Ph airport staff. Again, please act professionally to all and do not take advantage. 🤦‍♀️Our apologies to @ENHYPEN_members and staff. Can we use this as evidence and and file a complaint against that staff in our NAIA airport @AsiaEnhypen ? twitter.com/chwonbot/statu…

The Office for Transportation Security has issued an official statement of apology for ENGENEs.

Manila’s airport authorities have apologized on behalf of their unprofessional staff members who misused their job access to crowd the group’s members, illegally filmed them, and exhibited fan-like behavior, which is deemed unprofessional.

They revealed that they are currently investigating the matter to determine the extent of the violation committed by the airport staff members. After a thorough investigation, they will sanction the staff members found guilty based on the unprofessional behavior displayed towards Future-Perfect singers.

. @Kristal24027215 Manila's airport staff are seriously so weird and enhypen doesn't deserve this Manila's airport staff are seriously so weird and enhypen doesn't deserve this https://t.co/1enmro14sQ

As per policy, they warned their staff members and personnel that unauthorized filming of celebrities at security checkpoints is strictly prohibited.

Despite the formal apology, ENGENEs have demanded stricter action against airport personnel and requested The Office for Transportation Security to penalize the guilty staff as harshly as possible.

At the time of this article’s writing, the boy band's agency Belift Lab, HYBE, and the tour organizers have not issued any official statements.

