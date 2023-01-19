“It breaks my heart”: Fans react to ENHYPEN’s Jay apologizing for the second time for his comment on Korean history

ENHYPEN’s Jay posted a second apology for his insensitive comments on South Korea’s history during a live stream held on January 10, 2023.

The Korean-American member posted an apology on January 19 in a lengthy letter pouring out his thoughts. He detailed instances such as reading fans’ comments on Weverse, especially the comments regarding his first apology, which he posted on January 11 on the platform, Weverse.

jay @jongseongsjay it BREAKS my heart that jay, the most confident person ever even in difficult times has been beating himself hard that he even apologized for his prev apology & thinks he's not good enough even when he was in milan living one of his biggest dreams like how CRUEL can the world be? it BREAKS my heart that jay, the most confident person ever even in difficult times has been beating himself hard that he even apologized for his prev apology & thinks he's not good enough even when he was in milan living one of his biggest dreams like how CRUEL can the world be?

Korean netizens were dissatisfied as they believed that the first apology was dismissive and worded in a careless manner. While not much on the international front, the harsh discussions seem to have continued in online Korean forums. It also led to the idol posting a lengthier apology acknowledging the criticisms from his first post.

Fans praise ENHYPEN’s Jay after he posts a second apology letter for his Korean history controversy

On January 19, 2023, ENHYPEN’s Jay posted a lengthy apology explaining his thought processes in detail and feeling sorry toward the fans. The letter was regarding a comment he made that was deemed insensitive by Korean netizens.

In a live stream on January 10, the idol said that Korean history “feels like a short story” and could get over if one studied for a couple of weeks or skimmed over the chapters.

Jay became a victim of negative comments because of his half-Korean and half-American identity. Despite apologizing once, the idol posted another apology by mentioning that the first letter “was also very lacking.” He apologized to the fans, promised to try to become a better person, acknowledged that he lacked knowledge on the subject, and apologized to his members too.

Fans praised the second apology on Twitter, saying that the idol sounded sincere and appeared to have beaten himself up too much. Some mentioned that one apology was enough, while others shared that Jay was the one who should have received an apology for being targeted.

MAWIA @enharkiv jay finished his schedule in milan to make sure he process his thoughts carefully and post an apology letter, ik he doesn't need to. but we live in a world where ppl will drag u to mud to apologize for something u didn't mean no harm. I really admire jay as decent human being. jay finished his schedule in milan to make sure he process his thoughts carefully and post an apology letter, ik he doesn't need to. but we live in a world where ppl will drag u to mud to apologize for something u didn't mean no harm. I really admire jay as decent human being.

vio @00tofu please let’s appreciate his apology or what he did instead of saying, “stop apologizing” jay thought of it for days and it took a lot of courage and consideration to write the letter. he had to express what he’s been thinking and he felt like he had to do it. he is valid :( please let’s appreciate his apology or what he did instead of saying, “stop apologizing” jay thought of it for days and it took a lot of courage and consideration to write the letter. he had to express what he’s been thinking and he felt like he had to do it. he is valid :(

abby ◡̈ @jongseong04 i just woke up and read jay’s apology and i’m crying, how could you make someone whos so sweet and caring apologize twice, how could you make him think hes undeserving and cause him to feel guilty to the point he had to apologize to his members i just woke up and read jay’s apology and i’m crying, how could you make someone whos so sweet and caring apologize twice, how could you make him think hes undeserving and cause him to feel guilty to the point he had to apologize to his members

abby ◡̈ @jongseong04 jay doesnt deserve this at all and he deserves a big apology from belift and the people who spread it around WHEN we told them to stop talking about it, im so sorry jay that we couldnt protect you and we are so proud and love you so much jay doesnt deserve this at all and he deserves a big apology from belift and the people who spread it around WHEN we told them to stop talking about it, im so sorry jay that we couldnt protect you and we are so proud and love you so much

kat @jaywoncarried jay deserves the biggest apology from knetz istg jay deserves the biggest apology from knetz istg

🐈‍⬛ @Iovejayke jay apologizing twice because he feels his last apology wasn’t sincere 🙁 apologizing to fans AND the members, as well as talking about how he thinks he isn’t enough breaks my heart.. i hope he realizes just how loved he is jay apologizing twice because he feels his last apology wasn’t sincere 🙁 apologizing to fans AND the members, as well as talking about how he thinks he isn’t enough breaks my heart.. i hope he realizes just how loved he is

ًri ; d-10 @0NLYF0RSJY the world is so cruel for jay. the world owes him the biggest apology atp. he is too precious to be hated. c’mon, he has the most purest soul ever, how dare you hate him? and his apology is more than enough yk, i just can’t accept the fact that he really needed to do it twice :(( the world is so cruel for jay. the world owes him the biggest apology atp. he is too precious to be hated. c’mon, he has the most purest soul ever, how dare you hate him? and his apology is more than enough yk, i just can’t accept the fact that he really needed to do it twice :((

ENHYPEN’s Jay apologizes to fans and members in the second letter

ENHYPEN is currently in Milan, where they attended the Prada Fashion Show a few days ago. Things seemingly looked normal till ENHYPEN’s Jay posted a lengthy letter on Weverse. He addressed the controversy, and then said:

“... And my word choice in the last apology was also very lacking. I should have thought it through carefully. I also apologize for it. It was a really careless act for me to misrepresent the deep history of our country, even lacking the ability to properly express my apology.”

He added that he felt hurt after reading the comments on Weverse Live and seemingly the criticisms of his first apology too. He shared that he realized that the mistake “led to a big problem.”

“However, I also understood that this was not something that could be solved by self-reflecting alone. So I thought to properly admit my mistakes and apologize again to correct what happened due to my remarks. I was worried that I was not able to express my apology due to my lacking expression so I am belatedly posting this writing again after much thought.”

ENHYPEN’s Jay also mentioned that he was constantly thinking about not repeating the mistake and becoming a better person in the future.

In other news, ENHYPEN was ranked No. 8 in the top 1- best-selling CDs in 2022 on the US list by the American music data tracking firm, Luminate.

Poll : 0 votes