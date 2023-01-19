“It breaks my heart”: Fans react to ENHYPEN’s Jay apologizing for the second time for his comment on Korean history

ENHYPEN’s Jay posted a second apology for his insensitive comments on South Korea’s history during a live stream held on January 10, 2023.
The Korean-American member posted an apology on January 19 in a lengthy letter pouring out his thoughts. He detailed instances such as reading fans’ comments on Weverse, especially the comments regarding his first apology, which he posted on January 11 on the platform, Weverse.
Korean netizens were dissatisfied as they believed that the first apology was dismissive and worded in a careless manner. While not much on the international front, the harsh discussions seem to have continued in online Korean forums. It also led to the idol posting a lengthier apology acknowledging the criticisms from his first post.
Fans praise ENHYPEN’s Jay after he posts a second apology letter for his Korean history controversy
On January 19, 2023, ENHYPEN’s Jay posted a lengthy apology explaining his thought processes in detail and feeling sorry toward the fans. The letter was regarding a comment he made that was deemed insensitive by Korean netizens.
In a live stream on January 10, the idol said that Korean history “feels like a short story” and could get over if one studied for a couple of weeks or skimmed over the chapters.
Jay became a victim of negative comments because of his half-Korean and half-American identity. Despite apologizing once, the idol posted another apology by mentioning that the first letter “was also very lacking.” He apologized to the fans, promised to try to become a better person, acknowledged that he lacked knowledge on the subject, and apologized to his members too.
Fans praised the second apology on Twitter, saying that the idol sounded sincere and appeared to have beaten himself up too much. Some mentioned that one apology was enough, while others shared that Jay was the one who should have received an apology for being targeted.
ENHYPEN’s Jay apologizes to fans and members in the second letter
ENHYPEN is currently in Milan, where they attended the Prada Fashion Show a few days ago. Things seemingly looked normal till ENHYPEN’s Jay posted a lengthy letter on Weverse. He addressed the controversy, and then said:
“... And my word choice in the last apology was also very lacking. I should have thought it through carefully. I also apologize for it. It was a really careless act for me to misrepresent the deep history of our country, even lacking the ability to properly express my apology.”
He added that he felt hurt after reading the comments on Weverse Live and seemingly the criticisms of his first apology too. He shared that he realized that the mistake “led to a big problem.”
“However, I also understood that this was not something that could be solved by self-reflecting alone. So I thought to properly admit my mistakes and apologize again to correct what happened due to my remarks. I was worried that I was not able to express my apology due to my lacking expression so I am belatedly posting this writing again after much thought.”
ENHYPEN’s Jay also mentioned that he was constantly thinking about not repeating the mistake and becoming a better person in the future.
In other news, ENHYPEN was ranked No. 8 in the top 1- best-selling CDs in 2022 on the US list by the American music data tracking firm, Luminate.