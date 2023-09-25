"If you don't shoot people, you won't end up in prison": Internet trolls Tory Lanez as rapper's reportedly scared for his life

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was slammed online after it was reported that he was scared for his life, following his prison sentence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. On September 24, media outlet Page Six cited sources who detailed the life of the 31-year-old personality behind bars.

“Tory is scared for his life and safety in prison. He feels like he is an instant and direct target because of his celebrity status.”

The rapper was sentenced to a decade in prison and landed at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, last week. According to media outlet TMZ, he is being detained in "Administrative Segregation" due to his high-profile standing, which separates him from other convicts.

As per the publication, the Hurts Me rapper gets escorted to showers to bathe himself and is the "only one in the fenced-off area” if he chooses to spend some time in the yard. While speaking to Page Six, the source said:

“He stands in at 5-foot-3, so his size is definitely a setback. He is housed with real hardcore criminals, murderers. So he is really hoping that his lawyers will be able to continue to fight for his freedom while still maintaining his innocence. The whole thing is a mess.”

However, Lanez being scared for his life in prison has sparked hilarious reactions online, as one of them said:

Internet reacts to Tory Lanez being scared for his life in prison

After the reports of Tory Lanez being scared for his life went viral, Internet was amused and reacted hilariously. Several users slammed the rapper for committing a crime in the first place and then dreading the environment now that he has been pronounced guilty.

Others took Megan Thee Stallion's stand and said that she felt the same thing when Lanez was shooting her at the time of their incident.

In August 2023, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In 2020, he was convicted of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet as they left a party at Kylie Jenner's Los Angeles home.

According to TMZ, Tory Lanez will be transferred from his present state jail to another institution when officials determine where he will spend the remainder of his sentence.

Previously, Lanez pled not guilty in December to three felony counts, including assault with a semi-automatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unlicensed firearm in a vehicle, and negligently firing a firearm.