Why is Danny Masterson under 24-hour surveillance in jail? Details explored as actor awaits transfer to a California state prison

American actor, Danny Masterson, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for r*pe on September 7, 2023. He was found guilty in May of two counts of r*pe committed in 2003. He is currently being held at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Men's Central Jail and is under 24-hour surveillance as reported by various media outlets.

The That 70's Show actor is awaiting transfer to the California State prison where he will serve his 30-year prison sentence. Meanwhile, Masterson's lawyers are adamant that the conviction will be overturned. They claim that the fight wasn't over as the court judgment was "not supported by evidence."

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault and r*pe.

Danny Masterson is under surveillance in prison for 'mental distress'

Danny Masterson, known for his roles in That '70s Show, Men at Work, and The Ranch was given a 30-year sentence by the Los Angeles Superior Court. As mentioned earlier, the actor is currently being held at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Men's Central Jail.

As per reports by the Express, deputies are keeping an eye on Danny, coming by his cell every half hour around the clock. They are monitoring him, "with the goal of keeping tabs on his mental state and making sure he's safe."

According to Los Angeles law enforcement, if Danny Masterson shows any signs of mental distress or issues, he would be taken to a mental health examination by a professional. The star is also under 24-hour video surveillance while he awaits his transfer to California State Prison where he will carry out his three-decades-long sentence.

Details about the Danny Masterson Trial

Danny was found guilty in May 2023 of two counts of r*pe committed between 2001-2003. One of the victims was allegedly assaulted by the actor in 2001 while she was asleep, according to The Guardian.

The other woman was assaulted after a pillow was shoved in her face in 2003. There was a third r*pe charge as well but the verdict for the same wasn't determined due to a hung jury.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo had a few words to say while sentencing Danny Masterson. She said that she was aware that Masterson was steadfast in his claims of innocence. She noted that she knew that he felt like he was victimized by a "justice system that has failed" him.

"But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here," the Judge said.

She continued:

"Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences."

However, as mentioned earlier, Danny Masterson's lawyers are still persistent about the actor's innocence. Lawyer Shawn Holley told media outlets that the case and trial transcripts are under review.

After the sentencing hearing, she said that a team of "the top appellate lawyers in the country" was reviewing the transcripts of the trials.

"They have identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues which they will address in briefs to both state and federal appellate courts," she added.

Holley doubled down on her client's account of innocence and that the jury's verdict was not supported by proper evidence. As per People, Holley explained that while she had the utmost respect for the judicial system, they "sometimes get it wrong. And that's what happened here."

Shawn Holley told the media outlets that Masterson is "feeling strong and confident" that the decision would be overturned after they appeal.

Bijou Phillips, Danny Masterson's wife was seen walking out of the back exit of a Los Angeles Criminal Courthouse after the trial. The actor blew Phillips a kiss before he was escorted out in cuffs to carry out his sentence.